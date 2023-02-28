This article was written by Duncan Cooper – Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor.

Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBPUSD weekly, daily, and 4-hour charts.

Price is rallying back towards the 1.2100 level this week.

1.2099 - 1.2100 the 79% fib retracement level and the Figure.

Watching for price to rally and fail at this intraday resistance level for a further decline.

GBPUSD weekly chart on ACY MT4

GBPUSD daily chart on ACY MT4

GBPUSD 4-hour chart on ACY MT4

