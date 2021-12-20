Good morning ladies and gents!

The economic data cupboard is bare for today’s European session, with those market stalwarts that have made an effort to be at their desks looking to headlines for market-moving catalysts.

I’ll be here to provide you with the news that moves and hopefully offer plenty of value over the next three days.

Remember, we are in prime ‘holiday markets’ territory now, liquidity will be low, and chop is likely.

There’s no need to be a hero this close to Christmas.

Keep it tight.

~ PiQ