Multi-asset broker, Kwakol Markets, offers introducing brokers and affiliates the means to earn more through its partnership programs. Individuals seeking to bolster their income with an additional earnings stream can choose from two different programs, based on their area of expertise.

As economic uncertainty increases globally, Kwakol Markets is seeing more people turning to retail trading as a form of investing and boost their income. This is supported by Vanda Research, which recently revealed that retail investors spent a record-breaking $1.51 billion per day in the US markets alone in January 2023.

With the aim to establish a strong global footprint, Kwakol Markets understands that partnering with IBs and Affiliates across the world is the best way to achieve that. Partners are a win-win situation for everyone involved as it helps the broker develop culturally appropriate products and services in different locations around the world. And partners get the benefit of working with a trusted broker offering rewarding commission schemes and generous bonuses.

Kwakol Markets IB Program

An award-winning broker, with Most Trusted Broker Nigeria (2022) and Best Emerging Broker (2023) more recently under their belts, Kwakol Markets is an attractive proposition for IBs who can earn commissions by referring clients. What’s more, the IB program has a multi-level structure, allowing them to earn a commission every time their link is used by traders to join Kwakol Markets.

The key benefits of this program include:

· Maximised earnings through a 5-level structure

· Revenue sharing model of up to 60% ($15 per lot)

· Dedicated affiliate manager

· Weekly commission payments

· Client-lifetime commissions

· Instant withdrawals

· Loyalty rewards (see below!)

By partnering with Kwakol Markets, IBs can help their traders experience industry-leading trading conditions and get all the resources and tools they need to maximise success.

Kwakol Markets Affiliate Program

Affiliates who join the Kwakol Markets program stand to earn up to $2,000 for every active trader they refer to the brokerage. When an active client makes a first-time deposit with the broker, the affiliate earns a commission based on the country, platform and size of the deposit.

Some of the key advantages of joining as an affiliate are:

· Kwakol Markets accepts traders from multiple countries

· The firm makes regular weekly commission payouts

· Affiliates can earn extra bonuses for outstanding performance

Kwakol Markets also rewards affiliates for leads, paying up to $25 for every registration, depending on the country and deposit amount. This means that the more registrations an affiliate has under their belt, the higher their weekly payout.

Dedicated links for each IB and Affiliate make the entire process super transparent. Referrals and commissions are easy to track on the IBs personal dashboard.

Kwakol Markets Loyalty Program

The global online broker offers yet another way for partners to earn through its Partner Loyalty Program. Affiliates and IBs simply need to register as a partner, log in to their existing partner account and then opt-in to the loyalty rewards program via their dashboard.

Once the Loyalty Program has been activated, partners can redeem premium prizes at various stages of their referral journey. There are luxury prizes up for grabs for the highest trading volumes associated with a partner's referral link. Partners can track their progress towards meeting the minimum requirements for the different prizes easily through their dashboard.

From cash bonuses, to holidays abroad, luxury watches and super cars, partners are given transparent targets and all the tools they need to achieve these rewards.

Sign up now to become a Kwakol Markets partner and get all the support you need to maximise your success.