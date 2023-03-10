In an interesting development, global multi-asset broker HFM has recently introducedKate, its virtual analyst. With Kate, HFM aims to help traders keep up with major market trends and make more informed trading decisions.

HFM’s AI avatar, Kate, is a computer-generated character with the ability to speak in more than 120 languages and accents. Besides the realism of the avatar, Kate is an additional channel for HFM clients to gain knowledge of the global financial markets that will help them stay ahead of the curve. The tool is mainly used for training videos, how-to videos as well as product marketing videos.

Commenting on the virtual analyst, an HFM spokesperson said: “We are truly excited to be broadcasting to our global client base in this interactive, fun and engaging way. Our aim is to make the financial markets as accessible as possible to existing and potential clients and the way to do this is by bringing them an immersive trading experience with the help of our virtual analyst Kate.”

Overall, HFM considers the introduction of its virtual analyst and the integration of AI in its services a positive development that can bring traders right into the middle of the action and help them improve their trading skills. It will not only help HFM obtain a better understanding of their clients and develop more empathic interactions, but also increase client satisfaction and loyalty through a more effective communication.

About HFM

HFM, formerly known as HotForex, is a brand name of HF Markets Group, an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 3.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 60 coveted industry awards in its twelve-year history.

The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.