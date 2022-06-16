The much awaited iFX EXPO International 2022, held at the Palais des Sports, Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center in Limassol, Cyprus drew to a close on June 9, 2022. iFX EXPO International lived up to its reputation of bringing the fintech world together for professional engagement and driving the sector into the future. Here are our top highlights from the show.

Sponsors and Exhibitiors

A huge contribution to the success of the iFX EXPO International can be attributed to the Sponsors and Exhibitors, who returned in full strength. The Official Global Partner of the event was ATFX, a leading broker headquartered in Hong Kong, and Fxview, part of the Finvasia conglomerate, as the Elite Sponsor. The Diamond Sponsors included B2BBroker and ZuluTrade. In addition, more than 40 industry brands sponsored various other elements of the event.

More than 135 exhibitors joined to showcase their innovations. Bankera, Paysafe, MetaQuotes, NAGA, ThinkMarkets, Exclusive Capital, Vantage, Your Bourse and Devexperts were among them. The expo venue was busy with meaningful conversations, business collaborations and attention-grabbing displays, with company representatives in attendance to take visitors through the unique features of their offerings.

An Impactful Line-Up of Speakers

With more than 80 speakers from the finance sector, the expo was full of invaluable insights, awe-inspiring innovations, and a sneak peek into a potentially bright future. The Speaker Hall sessions started with the Opening Keynote by Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission (CySEC) Chairman – Dr. George Theocharides. This gave attendees the opportunity to hear first-hand from one of the leading regulators with a focus on the latest developments and updates, as well as important topics for the near future.

Leading speakers included Anna Loizou - Chief People Officer and Assurance Partner at PwC Cyprus, Joe Li - Chairman and Group CEO at ATFX, Andrew Ralich - CEO and Co-Founder at oneZero, Christoforos Theodoulou - Head of Global Business and Sales at MetaQuotes, Daniela Egli - Cyprus CEO and Group COO at Skilling and Benjamin Bilski - Founder & CEO at NAGA Markets.

The sessions explored a wide range of related topics including the most important technological trends of the year so far, how the online trading and fintech industries can take advantage of opportunities in the metaverse and liquidity in post-pandemic markets. If you missed any of the sessions or would like to view all the content available, you can do so by visiting the official iFX EXPO channel where all videos will be uploaded in the coming weeks.

The Legendary Parties Returned in Full Force

A thrilling part of iFX EXPO has always been its high-energy parties and entertainment providing great platforms for networking. Sponsored by AloGateway, the Welcome Party venue was the beautiful Columbia Beach set alongside Limassol’s seafront. It gave attendees the chance to meet and greet, while also setting up important meetings for the coming days.

The first day of the expo ended with another night of partying at Theama Venue, sponsored by AAAFx. After a busy day listening to some very insightful discussions and networking with representatives from some of the biggest brands in the industry, the party was the perfect way to unwind in an informal setting.

The event concluded with the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022 ceremony.

The Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022

The Ultimate Fintech Awards set the benchmark for the financial industry, recognising top performers in the B2B and B2C fintech space. There were multiple categories of awards, from the Most Trusted Broker, Best Affiliate Programme, the Best Payment Service Provider, the Best Technology Provider to the Best Liquidity Provider, and much more. There certainly was a lot to celebrate with the awards announced live on stage to an eagerly awaiting audience.

Congratulations to the winners, including FXCM who were awarded Broker of the Year, ATFX – Best Global Broker, AAAFx – Most Transparent Broker, Global GT – Best CFDs Broker, Vantage – Best Mobile Trading App, and HokoCloud – Best Copy Trading Platform and more.

An Ultimate Fintech Award is an award of distinction, with the winners being truly recognized for their continued innovation, focus on growth and contribution to the industry. The entire list of winners was announced by Ultimate Fintech, and you can see the complete list here.

Coming up next!

The next event is iFX EXPO Asia, to be held in Bangkok during 13-15 September 2022 at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld. If the Cyprus experience is anything to go by, the event in Bangkok will bring excellent opportunities for networking and building business partnerships, increasing brand awareness, showcasing brand value and differentiators, and gaining insights into where the fintech industry is headed.

Bookings are filling up very quickly so contact iFX EXPO now to book your booth and sponsorship and stay tuned for more news and updates by visiting the official event website.