The cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 1.2% over the past 24 hours to $2.21 trillion. The cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index reacted rather sharply, losing 6 points to 23 and slipping back into extreme fear territory, remaining in the lower half of the scale for over a month.Among the top coins, Solana (+3%) and Tera (+6%) fared best, while Polkadot (-3.8%) Cardano (-3%) fared worst.

Bitcoin, which is sensitive to demand from US tech stocks, has lost more than 2% in the past 24 hours to $47.5K.

Its rate continues to walk around the 200-day average, reflecting either indecision or a balance of power between buyers and sellers. At the same time, this line itself has reversed downwards, and the RSI on the daily charts remains near the oversold area.

Both of these indicators point to a possible failure of the price shortly.

A bearish scenario could bring bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term back to 40K or even 30K fairly quickly if we see another episode of margin liquidation. Large long-term buyers are unlikely to return before the price drops to $20K. Further evidence that the bears own the initiative in cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies represent nearly counterfeit-proof digital currencies that are built on blockchain technology. These can be obtained using cryptography or virtual currencies.Cryptocurrencies constitute decentralized networks, harnessing blockchain technology that crucially are overseen by a central authority. This makes cryptocurrencies unique in their function, placing them effectively outside the sphere of influence from any government or central bank.Such digital currency stems from encryption techniques that are employed to secure the networks which are used to authenticate blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies can also accept online payments which are denoted as “tokens.” Tokens are represented as internal ledger entries in blockchain technology while cryptocurrencies depict cryptographic methods and encryption algorithms.This includes public-private key pairs, various hashing functions, and an elliptical curve. By design, each cryptocurrency transaction that occurs is logged in a web-based ledger with blockchain technology.Consequently, these are also approved by a disparate network of individual nodes or computers that maintain a copy of the ledger. For every new block generated, the block must first be authenticated and confirmed ‘approved’ by each node, which makes forging the transactional history of cryptocurrencies nearly impossible. Cryptocurrencies Go Mainstream2009 saw the rise of Bitcoin, which became the first blockchain-based cryptocurrency and has since risen to become the world's most widely traded and valued cryptocurrency.Since then, many other cryptocurrencies have been launched and grown in popularity in recent years. These are known as altcoins.Common examples of these cryptocurrencies are Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, and Dash, among many others.Cryptocurrencies also promise a wide range of technological innovations that have yet to be structured into being. Cryptocurrencies represent nearly counterfeit-proof digital currencies that are built on blockchain technology. These can be obtained using cryptography or virtual currencies.Cryptocurrencies constitute decentralized networks, harnessing blockchain technology that crucially are overseen by a central authority. This makes cryptocurrencies unique in their function, placing them effectively outside the sphere of influence from any government or central bank.Such digital currency stems from encryption techniques that are employed to secure the networks which are used to authenticate blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies can also accept online payments which are denoted as “tokens.” Tokens are represented as internal ledger entries in blockchain technology while cryptocurrencies depict cryptographic methods and encryption algorithms.This includes public-private key pairs, various hashing functions, and an elliptical curve. By design, each cryptocurrency transaction that occurs is logged in a web-based ledger with blockchain technology.Consequently, these are also approved by a disparate network of individual nodes or computers that maintain a copy of the ledger. For every new block generated, the block must first be authenticated and confirmed ‘approved’ by each node, which makes forging the transactional history of cryptocurrencies nearly impossible. Cryptocurrencies Go Mainstream2009 saw the rise of Bitcoin, which became the first blockchain-based cryptocurrency and has since risen to become the world's most widely traded and valued cryptocurrency.Since then, many other cryptocurrencies have been launched and grown in popularity in recent years. These are known as altcoins.Common examples of these cryptocurrencies are Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, and Dash, among many others.Cryptocurrencies also promise a wide range of technological innovations that have yet to be structured into being. Read this Term - ETHUSD is holding below $4000, confirming the shift from a rising to a downtrend in the last month. Should the sell-off intensify, potential buyers of Ether should look to $3350. The rally started from this level in early October, and now the 200-day moving average is near this mark. A break below it runs the risk of a buyers’ capitulation and would quickly land the rate at $2700. A longer-term bearish target is seen in the $1300-1700 area, where long-term buyers are expected.

The realisation of such a bearish scenario would return capitalisation to the $1 trillion area for the entire crypto market. This would be a slightly lesser failure than the top two currencies, as we believe that long-term investors are still looking for other projects outside of the two oldest currencies.Market Analyst live on the youtube channel.

This article was written by FxPro’s Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich.