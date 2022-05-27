Everyone now and again, technology comes along and changes the way we interact with the world around us. The advent of computers and the internet brought us online trading. Mobile apps allow us to manage our portfolio or positions while on the go.

The revolutionary margin trading platform PrimeXBT and its innovative solutions have since changed the game in trading forever, requiring any competitors to raise standards even to come close to the bar set by PrimeXBT.

Here is a closer look at why these breakthroughs in trading are so significant and how it is all possible from a single margin trading account.

What The PrimeXBT Revolution Is All About

PrimeXBT has revolutionized the trading game, not through any single product or solution but as a sum of all its parts. The all-inclusive platform allows traders of any experience level to sign up, then never have to leave the platform no matter what their active trading or passive investing needs are.

The award-winning margin trading platform runs on proprietary technology that allows the trading engine to operate without disruption or downtime. Orders execute with lightning speed, with zero discernible slippage. Customer funds are protected behind a unique cold storage solution, compulsory address whitelisting, and two-factor authentication.

The company is known best for its browser-based experience but recently brought the full suite of advanced trading tools to its free native mobile app for Android and iOS devices. Now traders and even Covesting copy traders can manage their positions and portfolios or access global markets from anywhere in the world.

Unprecedented Lineup Of Trading Instruments

A margin trading account can be opened with BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, or COV. Using these cryptocurrencies as account collateral, traders can open long and short positions using leverage. Stop-loss protection keeps losses at a minimum if a trade goes against you. More than 100 different trading instruments are available from a single account.

Margin trading covers cryptocurrencies, commodities stock indices, and forex currencies. More than 40 different cryptocurrencies are offered, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, etc. The platform also provides exposure to all major global stock indices, gold, crude oil, and so much more.

By having the flexibility of long and short positions, traders don’t have to wait for an uptrend to make money. Spot traders and investors have only cash to go in when the market crashes. Margin traders can go short to profit from a downtrend, then go long at the first confirmation of a rally. Hedge positions can be built in case the rally ends up being a dead cat bounce. Built-in technical analysis tools help traders understand when it is potentially time to close or change positions or open a new order.

Covesting Innovation Solutions Add To The Experience

For traders that struggle to decide when and where to use these tools themselves, there is Covesting copy trading. The Covesting copy trading module lets novice traders follow more experienced traders who are ranked within a global leaderboard system. These skilled strategy managers are ranked by ROI, which followers can use to select the strategies they would like to follow.

Strategy managers also benefit in this situation. Followers copy the trades of the strategy manager, who, when successful, both earn a portion of the success fees. This keeps the strategy manager with skin in the game but also makes it profitable for the follower to stay engaged. It is a win-win situation for all.

The trading conditions can also be dramatically improved by activated COV token memberships. COV token is the native utility token to the Covesting ecosystem, unlocking a variety of account-level utilities. COV token memberships also increase the APY in Covesting yield accounts by as much as 2x. Covesting yield accounts connect directly to popular DeFi protocols to earn a variable interest rate in crypto rewards.

Training The Next Generation Of Traders On How To Win

PrimeXBT also works hard to train its users on how to trade. Well-educated users are more active and therefore produce more revenue for the platform. At the same time, these users get a lot of value to add to their trading career beyond the professional tools alone.

For example, they also get professional training from expert trader Dirk Hartig, who has more than 20 years of experience trading commodities, stocks, crypto, and more. Hartig has put his expertise into the PrimeXBT Trading Academy, where users can learn trading strategies, tips, and much more for no cost at all.

PrimeXBT Contests also lets traders compete for weekly prizes at no cost or fee. This feature puts traders in a battle royale situation in real-time simulated markets to try and win crypto-based prizes. Because traders use risk-free virtual funds, users can also take the opportunity to practice or backtest strategies from the PrimeXBT Trading Academy.

Try The Revolutionary Trading Tools For Yourself Today

The fact that PrimeXBT caters to so many different types of investors and traders, and provides so many additional features, the bar has been forever raised for trading platforms across the finance industry. You can even buy crypto from PrimeXBT if you don’t already have some to get started.

In addition to all the above, there is 24/7 customer support, a dedicated account manager for fully personalized services, a four-level referral program, and much more. Make sure to download the PrimeXBT app or visit the website today to test drive the revolutionary platform for yourself.