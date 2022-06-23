3 decades ago, investing was an activity which was reserved for a select few over on Wall Street. Today, however, virtually anyone can access the market right out of their pocket.

Technology advanced to the point in which we can buy and sell assets like stocks, crypto, or currencies with just a little tap on our phone.

Forex trading is no stranger to this transformation as it felt the technological advance in remarkable ways.

Friction was severely reduced for forex traders

Traders can now log on to their preferred digital investment platform and have a wide range of currencies from which they can choose to trade. Trades are now more efficient, and cost-effectiveness has also greatly improved.

Accordingly, costs are now low, settlement speed has greatly increased, and transparency has been massively improved.

Technology is a synonym of inclusiveness in Forex trading

All of the factors described above have greatly contributed as drivers of innovation and competition, as they made the inclusion of new technologies such as machine-learning and artificial intelligence a reality in trading.

New technologies have also made forex trading a more inclusive process as they reduced its costs, thus creating overall benefits, but also by powering innovation hubs in newly emerged markets across the world.

Centers for financial technology and digital hubs have risen across the globe further strengthening the value chain by empowering FX growth and FX fast growing capital.

But as companies sprout everywhere it is important to find and stick with the best forex technology provider

With several new platforms and forex software providers appearing out of nowhere many will agree that we’ve seen the democratization of forex.

The issue with forex liberalization in the early 21st century was that the companies which spawned we’re basically forex providers with a one-track business model: undercutting banks.

As such, they would usually charge an opaque mark-up on their clients instead of a transparent fee. However, what investors really wanted lied beyond an undercut.

Whether through easy access to the markets, a wide range of instruments or a simple training analysis view, traders wanted to be empowered by their brokers.

Consequently, reliability is a quality which only a select few brokers have earned over the years

In fact, transparency and reliability are probably the most important things in the trading sector.

This is why reliable brokers get recognized as such. Looking back at this year’s Ultimate Fintech 2022, one of the most prestigious and reputable events in the world of finance, one can see how FxGrow took the lead by winning both the Most Reliable Broker award and the Best White Label Solution award.

FxGrow has been winning awards consistently over the years making it a great example of how a reputable forex broker establishes itself and puts their clients first.

So, what exactly is the future of forex?

What the future of forex will look like is still up in the air. Some claim that with its growing popularity it might be headed towards a blockchain solution.

Others will say that it is important to reduce friction as much as possible first, that forex trading needs to be done quicker and in a more cost-effective manner.

Regardless of where forex is headed, finding a reliable and transparent broker, one which you will be glad to have by your side is mandatory.