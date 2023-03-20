Over the last few years, Lux Trading Firm, one of the world's leading prop trading firms for forex traders has funded a number of traders with over $10,000,000 in trading capital. This has been possible due to an industry leading scaling program, built for profitable traders.

Becoming A Funded Trader

When looking to trade a large sum of capital in the financial markets, you have few options at your disposal. Typically, you’ll either compound personal capital for decades, or you’ll find a high net worth individual to secure yourself liquidity. Both of these options are easier said than done. This is where proprietary trading funds come into play.

Proprietary trading funds are companies that offer traders large sums of capital to take utilise within the financial markets. There will usually be a fee or profit split, in exchange for providing the capital.

Before scaling your trading capital to $10,000,000, you first need to obtain your starting capital. In Lux Trading Firms Elite Trader package, traders prove their profitability on a demo account before receiving between $50,000 to $200,000 in real trading capital.

To prove profitability, traders will need to achieve an 8% profit on the trading account balance, without violating the risk parameters. This typically takes profitable traders anywhere from 3 weeks to 8 weeks to complete. Once complete, traders are sent the login details to a live trading account, funded by Lux Trading Firm.

Once traders are taking positions on the live account, they receive a 75% profit split of all trading profits obtained which can be withdrawn monthly, or compounded.

Scaling Your Trading Funds To $10,000,000

The reality is that without help from investors or a proprietary trading firm, retail traders will not be able to scale trading capital to $10,000,000. If they do manage to, it’ll be likely that they will lose the capital from the use of their high risk strategies.

Having $200,000 in real trading capital is great, but Lux Trading Firm generates revenue from profit splits when traders net returns. To that end, they’re motivated to fund profitable traders with as much capital as possible, within reason.

As shown above, there are 6 steps in the Elite Traders Club scaling program. Step 1 is proving profitability on a simulated account, to unlock real trading capital.

Once you’re trading funded capital, you will receive another large sum of trading capital into your account every 10% milestone. Typically, compounding a $200,000 account to a balance of $10M would take decades. However, with the Lux Trading Firm scaling plan, it’s possible to achieve in months, or years.

The profit split remains at 75% throughout all of the tiers and traders will receive an audit of their trading results, undertaken by KPMG. This allows traders to go and seek further capital and funding, solidifying them in the Fund Management arena.

The Elite Traders Club

Lux Trading Firm runs the Elite Traders Club which houses traders with between $50,000 and $10,000,000 of real trading capital. All traders in the Elite Trading Club make use of the scaling program to grow their funded capital much faster than they would with a standard compounding strategy.

The Elite Traders Club has the highest success rate of any prop firm funding service, with a 20% success rate, against the industry benchmark of 4%.

This is no accident, the increased success rate of traders obtaining funding is down to the offering provided to traders. This includes a daily live trading room with analysis and breakdowns, weekly one on one mentorship with a professional fund trader, educational content, a risk management desk and in person workshops.

These perks allow traders to stand in better stead in the financial markets, when compared to other offerings in the prop firm space.

The Bottom Line

The Elite Traders Club scaling plan offered by Lux Trading Firm has given retail traders the safest route to scaling their assets under management within the financial markets. Its features, such as the live trading room, risk desk and one on one mentorship make it an industry leading proprietary trading firm.