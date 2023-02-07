Have you thought about promoting yourself and getting passive income from your audience? Partnership programs can help you with that, as well as allow companies to raise their brand and product awareness and engage more clients. It’s win-to-win cooperation.

An international fintech company, FBS offers its clients opportunities to be promoted, expand their business, and increase income with the Introducing Broker (IB) Program. It lets any person or company become an FBS Partner and represent the broker and its products in your region. But why have over 400 000 Partners chosen FBS? Let’s find it out and look into the FBS IB Program.

How the FBS IB Program works

Becoming an FBS Partner is possible and simple for anyone, whether a Forex expert or newbie, a big company or start-up. It’s enough to tap the Partnership section on the FBS website and open a Partner account to become an FBS Partner.

Then, an FBS Partner introduces their clients to the company on websites, social media, and others, using a unique referral link. As new people join FBS and proceed with trading using this referral link, they are considered as attached to Partner.

Partners receive everyday payments as a commission from clients’ trades and can withdraw any amount from $1 at any time, as often as they want. FBS provides a wide range of payment methods, including local banks and crypto.

Clients can also enter the Partner ID into a specified field while registering a new trading account to be considered attached to the Partner. It’s available both via the web and FBS apps.

Why the FBS IB Program

Conquering the audience is possible only if you promote transparent and effective services and products. That’s why it’s vital to choose a safe company to promote. FBS is a licensed broker operating in more than 150 countries. With its solid experience of 13 years, high-quality services, and dozens of awards, FBS conquered the trust of 27M+ clients and became the Official Principal Partner of Leicester City Football Club.

FBS creates competitive terms and financially comfortable conditions for its Partners. Besides the Program’s simplicity and constant support from the company, FBS Partners can get up to $80 commission per each lot traded by the attached client. There is no need to have a huge audience since the commission comes even from one attached client.

Every FBS Partner has total control over profits: the more actively your attracted clients trade, the more you earn. Partner Area allows you to get a detailed financial report on the number of clients and Partner commissions and track marketing analytics for your referral link usage.

For the best customer experience, FBS Partners are accompanied by a Personal manager assisting them all the way long and 24/7 multilingual support. Upon special request, FBS can also provide Partners with unique promo materials for offline advancement upon request.

How to attract more clients

The sense and aim of the FBS IB Program are to attract more clients to the company. Partners can use multiple and various ways to achieve this goal. For example, social networks are available to anyone and are simple and popular. So you can show you’re ready to help and publish edutainment posts on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, etc., using the Advertisement materials in your Partner Area.

Another way to generate more clients is opening a local office. People tend to trust the company more when they can attend the office and meet the employees. FBS offers financial help in branding the office with the company’s colors. It provides more authenticity and reliability among clients.

Many people are interested but scared of Forex. An effective method to get more clients is to educate and guide them in trading. Holding webinars, seminars, and trading courses is a powerful tool to show clients how to learn and properly enter the market.

The FBS website has many educational materials to help build your lessons. In the FBS Analytics Telegram channel, traders can find signals and recent news affecting assets.

Experienced traders can create a trading robot, one of the most common tools that partners can present to their clients. Robots help traders automate trading and make it easier and more understandable.

FBS Partners can motivate existing clients or get new ones by offering a Rebate, a partial or full refund paid from the Partner’s commission. Only a Partner can choose the amount of return and who can be paid: each referral separately or a group of accounts simultaneously.

FBS Partner’s experience: how to get a stable $20 000 monthly

Even more valuable is to look at the real example. One of the FBS Partners shared his experience of becoming a wealthy Partner.

“​​The formula is very simple to me: if you want to progress, you have to expand.”

In the beginning, the hero was a trader who learned, practiced well, and achieved pretty good results, earning on Forex. But he has decided to have more free time for himself rather than for charts and analysis. And he has tried and joined the FBS IB Program.

“I knew where Forex people hang out since I was one of them. By that time, I was pretty confident in trading, and my fellow traders would ask me to share some tips. I don’t need to get a degree in economics or do rocket science – all I need to do is spread the word among people interested in what I’m saying.”

The Partner said his first attracting clients was quite challenging. Still, the simple technical part of FBS promotion and the constant support of personal managers helped him. Plus, his main marketing tool is honesty. He dares to help his community earn more by providing quality advice.

First, his clients traded around 800-1500 lots, which helped him make about $8000 per month with the $200-$300 promotion investment. After six months, he managed to become a VIP Partner.

Seminars, private courses, and trading robots stimulated his success and expanded the client base, and now he can earn a total of $20 000 per month. Quite a good result that everyone can reach with the right approach and reliable company.

If you want to earn passive income, promote yourself or your business, and gain popularity in a trader’s community, you can try the FBS IB Program that gives you a chance to add benefits to your daily activities.