Seasoned traders know that over the past 15 years the market has stagnated and been dominated by EUR/USD equity stocks. Talking about innovation, AllStars Trader launched the first new CFD product in over a decade, aiming to end the ‘product’ drought.

They have created a brand-new alt-asset trading product that has been taking the market by storm, their ‘Sports Stocks’ CFDs are a breath of fresh air to traders. A common question from the community is ‘How can you have a CFD based on a player's performance, rather than a currency, commodity, or company traded on your MT5 platform?’.

The answer is that AllStars Trader looks at your favourite footballers as a tradeable asset. But how do the footballer's prices move? The price of these alternative assets is linked to in-game performance and their off-field metrics. In a nutshell, their price will go up and it will go down based on their performance.

Think about it like this: take Apple stocks as an example. If Apple stocks are performing well compared to other tech companies then their price will increase and if they are underperforming then their price will decrease all based on data and information about the company. The only difference is that AllStars football indices are tradable 24/7 and can be traded any time during or outside the football games.

AllStars Trader has taken that model and applied it to the world’s best footballers. Not a gambling product, not binary options with a 50/50 chance to get a fixed payout, but a CFD financial product.

Unlike gambling companies who allow you to make a bet on a player performing a specific action throughout a ninety-minute period e.g. scoring the first goal, receiving a booking, scoring a penalty, etc. If the player fails to deliver on that specific action then your ‘bet’ is over and you must try again the next time.

With ‘AllStars Trader Sports Stocks’ CFDs this is not the case. All the actions the player undertakes on the pitch accumulate and each of them affects the player's price. The trader is in total control, they can buy/sell a player for one game or they have the option to hold that player for ten games, twenty games, a full season, or in fact a whole career!

When a player enters the ADRIX™ index their price (what is Adrix™?) starts at $10. So take Lionel Messi as a prime example: in May 2019 when he was first listed on the index he was $10, so if a trader picked him and held that position until today (17/3/22) considering he is now priced at $55.88, quite a profit could have been made! And with a 1:100 leverage, you multiply your profits x 100 times.

At the minute there are well over 4,500 football players listed on the ADRIX™ index and soon to be joined by iPL cricket stars, basketball players, American football, and many more. So how can you integrate these player Performance CFDs as part of your existing offering?

AllStars offers an API or white label solution to financial brokers that is available for full integration of the ADRIX™ indices Sports Stocks CFDs with your MT5 platform. For the first time, brokers and its clients have access to Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mo Salah and thousands of others on the MT5 platform which quite frankly are the most exciting new CFDs since the launch of cryptocurrencies!

Football indices will appear among your existing financial assets, in the marketwatch. Integration is free of charge and the setup is easy and fast. Reach out to our team to get to know more!

To find out more about this innovative and exciting offering reach out today to Partners@allstarstrader.com and allow your clients to trade their passion.