The forex market is the largest financial market in the world with average daily transactions of $7.5 trillion according to the Bank for International Settlements. With such a huge and liquid market, opportunities are countless, but forex trading comes with many risks.

While many traders may want to try forex trading and become rich fast, forex is not a safe and smooth road to success. Forex can be profitable and experienced traders may take the right measures to make forex as safe as possible.

However, forex trading requires a lot of time, skills, knowledge, and expertise and traders should be prepared to approach this with the required seriousness and more than just a mere hobby.

Statistics have shown that a lot of forex traders make mistakes while the volatility of the forex market poses further risks. Success though is not impossible and forex can be profitable and safe. To increase your chances of making your forex trading a success, you should register with a regulated forex broker or a trusted broker that provides the necessary tools.

Finding a Forex Broker

While it is easy to find a forex broker as there are many brokers online, you should first do your research and find the broker who offers all the resources you want. With so much competition, forex brokers are consistently improving their products and trying to provide the best trading conditions to clients.

This is a big benefit, as you can find the best forex broker with the most favourable conditions. A regulated broker will provide you with a certain amount of security, as they will be obliged to follow regulations and laws that protect your rights as a trader.

This could be anything from fund and account protection to private data security, and the quality of products and services they provide.

A regulated broker will ensure that they have a sleek website with clear information that is not misleading and a variety of products that is comprehensive and competitive. A reliable and trusted broker will provide as much information as possible and creates trust to the client about their products.

For example, a transparent broker will make sure that clients have access to all their products and conditions, as well as legal documents and other formalities so they can make informed trading conditions.

Regulation

Forex brokers are regulated by financial regulators such as SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), in the US; FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), in the United Kingdom; and CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission), in Cyprus.Forex brokers have to meet the specific requirements of a regulator in order to be licensed to provide financial services. More traditional brokers don’t operate online but offer their trading services independently.

How to choose the best forex broker

Everybody wants to have a positive trading experience, and this depends on choosing the right broker. Here are some of the ideal qualities of the best forex brokers:

1. Regulation

As mentioned earlier, a good sign is whether a broker is regulated by a financial authority.

2. A strong broker who is financially sound. A forex broker who is financially sound and strong, means that your funds will be potentially safe with them. You can find out more about the broker by searching for them online, finding reviews and checking out their website.

3. Trading conditions. One of the most vital characteristics that will have an immediate impact on your trading is whether the broker provides competitive trading conditions, including low spreads and fast execution.

4. Resources. Another essential characteristic of a trusted broker is how many things they offer and whether they go above and beyond for their traders. For instance, if a broker offers access to a wide range of trading tools and financial markets, comprehensive research and education, as well as trading support, then this is a positive sign that they support their traders.

5. Trading platforms. It is essential to have the right trading platform that will ensure fast and secure access to markets. A good broker will provide reliable, fast and user-friendly trading platforms with charting tools and other advanced elements. The MetaTrader 4 is the leading trading platform and offers easy access to markets on your desktop, mobile or online via the WebTrader.

6. Multilingual and friendly customer support. A reliable broker offers a professional customer support team that is attentive, experienced, and available 24 hours a day. Reputable forex brokers offer live chat and multilingual support in a wide range of languages.

Is Forex trading profitable?

Forex trading can be profitable but this will require you to be organised and time your trades effectively. Forex trading can be profitable in the short term, but in the longer term it will require consistency, patience, significant capital and the right risk management needs to be in place. It will take testing and practicing different trading strategies, demands flexibility and a significant investment of your time and funds.

Forex trading involves risk, the use of a substantial amount of capital and leverage in order to target big profits. This can lead to significant profits but also significant losses, so traders need to eliminate emotion and trade rationally, always trading with capital they can afford to lose.

Forex trading can be volatile as trades can be reversed, prices changed and money made or lost in a matter of seconds or minutes. Timing is everything and with leverage and unexpected volatility, the risks remain high.

CFD Broker

Many online brokers are also CFD brokers. A Contract for Difference (CFD) refers to a financial contract that pays the difference in the settlement price between the open and closing trades. A CFD is a derivative product as it allows traders to speculate on a financial market such as forex without having to buy or sell the underlying asset, in this case the actual currency pair.

When a trader trades a CFD, they are agreeing to exchange the difference in price of an asset from the time the contract was opened to when it closes. One of the key advantages of CFDs is that traders can speculate on both directions. They can speculate that the price of an asset will go up or down and can make a profit or loss depending on the direction of the market.

Account security

A regulated broker will ensure that your account, personal data and other private information will remain secure and private at all times. A reliable and regulated broker will invest in effective technologies and will ensure that all necessary steps have been taken to keep your data and funds safe.

DISCLAIMER: This information is not considered as investment advice or an investment recommendation, but is instead a marketing communication