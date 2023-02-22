On Friday I'm hosting a webinar on how to trade the news. It's totally free and you can sign up here. It's at 9 am ET on Friday (1400 GMT).

I don't do these often so it's a chance for me to talk in more depth about what moves the market. There's so much noise in the news and picking through it all to find the signal is more of an art than science.

How do you balance conviction in a theme against a series of headlines that run counter to it? How do market expectations differ from the economist consensus?

Most importantly: How to think about the news.

Sign up here and come with your questions.