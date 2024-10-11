IC Markets is excited to announce the launch of the highly anticipated fifth season of IC Your Trade (ICYT), produced in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios. This season brings a sharper focus on the latest market developments, offering traders timely insights to navigate the expected volatility in today’s dynamic financial landscape.

Amid growing global uncertainty, from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East to the upcoming U.S. elections, Season 5 of ICYT delivers exclusive insights designed to keep traders ahead of the curve. Through expert commentary and in-depth analysis, the series will examine how these critical issues are set to influence the markets in the upcoming quarter, providing traders with actionable insights to make smarter, more impactful trades.

Returning as host is Pamela Ambler, Head of Investor Intelligence & Strategy for Asia Pacific at JLL. She will lead engaging discussions with an industry-leading roster of guests, including Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, and Steven Okun, a veteran of U.S. presidential campaigns and former General Counsel in the Clinton administration. Together, they will explore critical issues influencing today’s financial markets and global political landscape.

Building on the success of previous seasons, IC Your Trade continues to be a trusted resource for traders looking to deepen their understanding of market dynamics. Dr. Pippa Malmgren, Former Adviser to President George W. Bush, praised the vodcast’s in-depth approach, noting,

“In an era of 5-second news bites, it’s impressive that the award-winning IC Your Trade delves into geopolitics with such detail.” This thoughtful analysis, combined with past recognitions like the Signal Award for “Branded Business Show and Advertising” and Honouree status at the Webby Awards, reinforces its standing as an essential tool for traders. New episodes of Season 5 will be released biweekly, and audiences can tune in via IC Market’s YouTube Channel, as well as major streaming platforms like Apple Podcasts, Amazon, and Spotify.

Stay informed with IC Your Trade and gain the critical insights you need to navigate the rapidly changing financial landscape this quarter.

About IC Markets

Built by traders for traders, IC Markets is one of the world’s largest Forex CFD brokers. Our mission is to create the best trading experience for retail and institutional clients alike, allowing traders to focus more on their trading, servicing clients around the world in over 200 countries. Since our launch in 2007, IC Markets has bridged the gap between retail and institutional clients, by offering a trading solution previously only available to investment banks and high-net-worth individuals. As a result, IC Markets is the destination of choice for active traders worldwide who are seeking a trading environment that supports them to become a more confident and capable trader, delivering intuitive trading platforms with value-added tools and support for all trading strategies and style.

Risk Warning: Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors. You don't own or have rights in the underlying assets. You should consider whether you’re part of our target market by reviewing our legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.