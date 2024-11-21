IC Markets Global is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with World Table Tennis (WTT), reaffirming its role as the Official CFD Trading Partner for the 2024-2025 season. This collaboration underscores shared values of precision, speed, and excellence, further strengthening the bond between one of the world’s largest CFD brokers and the global table tennis stage.

Building on the success of its presence at the ITTF World Championships Finals in 2023, IC Markets Global will extend its sponsorship across key WTT events, including:

The Men’s & Women’s Finals in Fukuoka, Japan (Nov 20-24, 2024)

The Star Contender in Doha, Qatar (Jan 8-11, 2025)

The ITTF World Championships in Doha (May 12-18, 2025)

World Table Tennis (WTT) achieved a remarkable milestone in 2023, reaching 1.7 billion unique global TV viewers across its events. This impressive coverage reflects WTT’s growing influence and provides an exceptional platform for IC Markets Global to connect with a global audience.

"Our partnership with World Table Tennis reflects our shared commitment to speed, precision, and excellence," said a spokesperson for IC Markets Global. "Just as table tennis requires agility and sharp decision-making, these principles define our trading platform, empowering clients to navigate markets with confidence. We are thrilled to support WTT and look forward to an exciting season ahead."

IC Markets Global brings this same focus on performance and innovation to its extensive range of markets, catering to traders of all experience levels. From Forex, Bonds, Stocks, and Commodity to Indices and Cryptocurrency CFDs, the platform ensures clients have access to the tools and markets they need to stay ahead in today’s dynamic financial landscape.

Record-Breaking Trading Volume

In Q3 2024, IC Markets Global achieved an average traded volume exceeding $1.3 trillion per month, a testament to the growing trust and demand from traders worldwide. This milestone further solidifies IC Markets Global’s position as the preferred platform for both retail and institutional clients, reflecting its unwavering dedication to excellence and client satisfaction.

As IC Markets Global and WTT prepare for an exciting 2024-2025 season, this partnership is set to elevate both brands on the global stage, celebrating shared values of speed, precision, and excellence.

Trading derivatives involves high risk to your capital.