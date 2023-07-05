Brought to the finance and fintech arena by Ultimate Fintech, iFX EXPO is the largest B2B exhibition worldwide. Faithfully convened every year in key financial hubs around the world, from Dubai in the Middle East to Bangkok in exotic Asia and Limassol on the warm Eastern Mediterranean shores of Europe, the expo brings together thousands of elite attendees and hundreds of speakers from fintech, online trading, blockchain and regtech.

Every edition reveals something original and striking about the constantly shifting financial landscape. And every year, iFX EXPO grows, piquing the interest of big financial industry players. Here’s a recap of 2023 so far, how iFX EXPO shaped the fintech debate, what to expect later this year from the upcoming International edition and in 2024.

A year around the world: First stop – Dubai

Opening the expo season, iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 was a huge success. Between 16 and 18 January, 3,500 industry insiders, thought leaders and C-level executives gathered under the roof of the Dubai World Trade Centre to take part in the grandest fintech exhibition in the Middle East.

100+ speakers approached some of the hottest topics that continue to stir the minds of financial professionals, technology developers and regulators in the MENA region and beyond, such as ‘Next Tech Industry Trends: Growth Drivers in 2023,’ ‘Survival Kit: The Payments Landscape in MENA,’ The Financial Melting Pot of MENA: Dos & Don’ts,’ and more.

With an impressive lineup of sponsors and exhibitors including some of the most prominent industry leaders, including Exness, ZuluTrade, Multibank Group, CMC Markets, B2Broker, and many more, iFX EXPO Dubai offered the perfect stage for businesses and financial professionals to exchange ideas, showcase their products and services and lay the groundwork for future partnerships.

Helping lift the spirits and stir the flow of ideas, the Welcome and Night Party added a note of leisure and excitement to the event, allowing the attendees to interact in an informal setting.

From Dubai to Bangkok: bigger & bolder

Succeeding the Dubai edition, iFX EXPO Asia 2023 welcomed fintech leaders in the exotic city of Bangkok. Opening its doors on 20 June for 2+ days of insightful debate and exclusive product showcases which concluded on 22 June, the expo shed light on some of the most intriguing topics that shake up the world of fintech and finance, as well as some mind-blowing fintech innovations and affiliate programmes.

Exceeding the expectations of the audience, the Asian edition of iFX EXPO was even more spectacular than the Dubai event, calling to the stage some of the highest-profile industry players. Among them, executives from Revolut, Amazon Asia, Coinbase, the FinTech Association of Hong Kong and Visa International were only a few of the renowned speakers that enlightened the audience and enlivened the debate in the Speaker Hall of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Matching the high calibre of the speakers, the agenda distilled some of the most exciting topics, with online trading, crypto and Web3 in focus. But the speakers and agenda are far from being the only ingredients of the prestigious event.

Sponsored by some of the top brands, such as XS.com, OpixTech, ZuluTrade, Equiti Capital, LIEZ Markets, B2Broker, CXM Direct, Swissquote and many more, iFX EXPO Asia shined at every level.

Outside the business arena, the expo offered plenty of opportunities to mingle and exchange ideas in a casual atmosphere. The Welcome and Night parties wowed the audience, adding a pinch of informality and relaxed interaction to the business gathering.

Saving the best for the second half of the year, iFX EXPO has a lot yet to reveal. So, get ready for the event that the whole industry is talking about!

iFX EXPO International - the ultimate fintech frontier

Closing its yearly world tour in September, iFX EXPO returns home to Limassol, the fintech hub in Cyprus. Scheduled to take place between 19 and 21 September, iFX EXPO International is by far the most exciting, boldest and most anticipated trade show of the year. And the 2023 edition will reveal a lot of surprises.

More than 4,000 attendees are expected and more than 90% of the booth set-up space and sponsorship slots have already been sold. If you haven’t reserved your spot yet, don’t miss the opportunity to register now and take advantage of the early bird rate.

There are plenty of opportunities to stand out at iFX EXPO International. There are still a limited number of booths and sponsorship slots available. To sponsor or exhibit at the world-leading fintech event, contact sales@ifxexpo.com.

Set to be the largest international iFX EXPO edition yet, this year’s event will be held in a new, high-end venue perfectly suitable for a display of this calibre - City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort.

Combining the facilities of exclusive hotel accommodations with the lush environment of a casino and the upmarket set-up of an international conference venue, City of Dreams is the first integrated resort in Europe, providing the perfect location for iFX EXPO International 2023.

Upcoming Events in 2024

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024: 16 - 18 January, Dubai, UAE

iFX EXPO LATAM 2024: APRIL, Mexico City, Mexico

iFX EXPO ASIA 2024: OCTOBER, Bangkok, Thailand

Stay tuned for updates on all things iFX EXPO!