Coming this January 16-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, iFX EXPO Dubai 2024, the industry’s biggest expo series, will be showcasing a new emphasis on the B2C trading space. This includes the freshly launched Traders Arena and Lounge, an exclusive environment for traders to integrate themselves into the iFX EXPO community.

The iFX EXPO series has recently been catering increasingly to a larger number of participants and due to popular demand, iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 will take a deep dive into the B2C space, allowing attendees to learn, share, and grow in the world of trading.

Introducing the Traders Lounge & Traders Arena

Every iFX EXPO is unique in its own way, with the upcoming 2024 event in Dubai looking to bridge the world of fintech and online trading.

For the first time ever, traders will be able to explore dedicated areas; the Traders Lounge and the Traders Arena. The Traders Lounge will function as an exclusive hub for collaboration among traders from around the globe, exchanging insights and building relationships.

Prospective attendees can also immerse themselves into the Traders Arena. This dynamic stage will provide the ideal atmosphere for trading education and community building. Its aim is to foster learning, sharing, and inclusion into the expansive world of trading.

All attendees can expect to be a part of an innovative stage where truly anything can happen. This forum will touch on the latest market & technical analysis, networking opportunities, trading technology, and inspiring success stories.

iFX EXPO Now Brings the World of Online Trading Even Closer

These dedicated spaces will be ground zero for the most engaging and fresh perspectives into the forex sphere.

Begin 2024 by congregating with traders and industry players from around the world in either the Traders Arena and Lounge or anywhere across the expo floor. This is your chance to step into the global trading spotlight in the MENA region, where opportunities know no bounds.

The expanded B2C presence at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 means all attendees can learn how the latest trading technologies and platforms compare, as well as catch a glimpse of never-before-seen improvements and developments.

Exhibitors will also have a chance to showcase their products or services and speak directly to a pool of traders that is expected to number in the thousands. Attendees can connect with fintech innovators, industry-leading brands, the most trusted brokers, and service providers.

Interested in relationship building and networking? This event is the place to be for anyone looking to facilitate increased loyalty and trust through in-person engagements.

