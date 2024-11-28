Check your diaries and make sure you’re free! It’s nearly time for iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, as the renowned online trading event returns to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region once again – bigger, busier, and better than ever before.

Set to be one of the largest and most prominent B2B and B2C expos ever held in MENA, iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 takes place at the impressive Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring 2+ days of networking, learning, and inspiration between 14-16 January.

Whether you’re a trader, broker, affiliate, IB, fintech, or service provider, make sure you secure your spot early, as this is an expo you won’t want to miss. Expect to meet leading industry figures from the financial world, with 7k+ attendees from 120+ countries, 1.6k companies, and 100+ expert speakers set to attend.

As MENA’s no.1 destination of choice for leading brands across the financial sector, a number of established firms have already been confirmed as official sponsors, including Exness, TradeLocker, Vantage, TradingPRO, Centiwise, CPT Markets, and FundingPips to name a few.

An essential learning hub

Alongside the vast array of networking opportunities and industry insights at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, the educational aspect forms an integral part of the event, with a range of learning sessions available to businesses and traders alike.

iFX EXPO acts as a platform for all attendees to explore partnerships, discover growth opportunities, gain leads, and learn within a professional setting. Offering a unique platform for knowledge-sharing and growth, the expo features numerous speaker sessions, Q&As, and panel discussions hosted across three separate, designated spaces: Speaker Hall, Idea Hub, and Traders Arena.

Key individuals scheduled to speak include Nameer Khan (Chairman & Founder MENA Fintech Association / FILS), Ahmed Allam (Financial Expert, H.H. The Ruler's Court of Dubai), Kavish Ahuja (Partnerships Lead, Middle East & Africa, Payoneer), and Prasad Khambalikar (Regional Director, Banking & Financial Services, Europe, Oracle), among many others.

Some of the standout sessions, which are expected to be highly popular among attendees, include:

License to Bill: The Art of Payment Mastery (Speaker Hall)

The Fast and the Fintech: MENA’s Race to Innovate (Speaker Hall)

Golden Bytes: Turning Currency into Gold in MENA (Speaker Hall)

Success Stories: How to Thrive & Survive in The UAE Startup Ecosystem (Idea Hub)

UAE: Are We Talking About the New Powerhouse for Prop-Trading? (Idea Hub)

Trader's Upgrade - Step Up Your Game: How to Become IBs & Affiliates in MENA (Traders Arena)

Exclusive accommodation and flight offer

Attendees at iFX EXPO Dubai can activate special discounts on both their travel and accommodation, with the event organisers putting in place special arrangements in partnership with Emirates and 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central.

By using the promotional code ‘EVE625F’, travellers booking their flights between gateway cities served by Emirates can receive between 5-10% off travel into Dubai between 9-21 January 2025, with return flights no later than 31 January 2025.

Also, guests choosing to stay in close proximity to the expo floor can unlock an exclusive discount on stays at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, with various room types available on a bed and breakfast basis for a special reduced rate.

Dubai awaits! Secure your spot today

With the new year just around the corner, anticipation is already building ahead of the latest edition of iFX EXPO Dubai. Industry players from all over the world are preparing to head to the UAE’s premier financial hub to experience the best expo MENA has to offer.

Those interested in attending are strongly encouraged to secure their place ahead of time, with the early bird offer for the P3 Category (PSP, Technology Providers, Service Providers, and Media) set to expire on 5 December. Individuals can view this and all the other pass categories by heading to the registration page here.

Remember to follow all the latest iFX EXPO news and announcements on social media via LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.