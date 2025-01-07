iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 The No.1 Online Trading Expo in MENA

iFX EXPO, creators of international online trading expos, are set to kick off the new year with another edition of their Dubai event. On January 14th, iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 will launch with an iconic welcome party at Bla Bla Dubai from 19:30 to 23:00. The party provides an ideal place to start your networking journey in a relaxed, informed setting. The expo then continues for two more days of networking, learning, and connecting with the top individuals and brands from the online trading ecosystem, such as Exness, eToro, Centiwise, IC Trading, and more. Click here to view all the exhibitors.

Last year’s Dubai event shattered the attendance record, with over 5k attendees hailing from across the world. This year’s expo is expected to outperform 2024, with 175+ exhibitors, 7K+ attendees, 100+ Speakers excited to convene at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Zabeel Hall 5 & 6.

Who’s coming to Dubai?

Among those in attendance will be traders, brokers, fintechs, paytechs, affiliates, IBs, service providers, prop firms, and much more. Each category will enjoy exclusive benefits catered to their business needs. Traders will be able to meet their ideal broker. Fintechs will show off their latest FX tech. IBs and affiliates can find valuable leads in new markets. There are also great networking and partnership opportunities for prop firms, highlighted below.

Opportunities and benefits for prop firms

The event is expected to welcome global, award-winning brokers and prop firms among its elite attendees. The expo floor will host leading brands exhibiting their crucial innovations and services and eager to share their tools for success for any company looking to expand into prop trading. There will also be numerous affiliates and IBs looking to expand their network and partner with prop trading firms.

For more educational material, iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 has also created multiple educational panels on their conference stages on the 15th and 16th of January. These sessions are hosted by renowned moderators and feature valuable insight from key figures of the online trading industry.

“UAE : Are We Talking About the New Powerhouse for Prop-Trading?”

with Naeem Aslam (CNN/NASDAQ/Zaye Capital Markets), Harsh Soni (TECHYSQUAD), and Siju Daniel (ATFX)

Wednesday January 15th - Idea Hub - 11:20 - 11:50

“From Trader to Prop Trading Powerhouse: An Exclusive Interview with Otakar Suffner”

with Ramia Farrage (Forbes Middle East) and Otakar Suffner (FTMO)

Wednesday January 15th - Traders Arena - 11:50 - 12:10

“The Prop Trading Hall of Fame”

with Otakar Suffner (FTMO), Petros Kalaitzis (FunderPro), and Syed Abdallah Jayed (FundedNext)

Thursday January 16th - Idea Hub - 12:10 - 12:40

“Prop Trading's Next Phase: Building Sustainability Beyond the Hype”

with Crystal Lok (OANDA), Markus Sichler (YourPropFirm), Ran Strauss (Leverate), and Anton Sokolov (Brokeree Solutions)

Thursday January 16th - Idea Hub - 15:10 - 15:40

These keynotes will focus on important topics for aspiring prop trading firms, such as adapting to evolving market conditions, the UAE’s emerging status as a prop trading powerhouse, as well as inspirational journeys and success stories of career growth from the “Prop Trading Hall of Fame”.

Networking and Connecting with Ease

The expo will seamlessly blend networking opportunities with educational offerings, ensuring that both individuals and brands gain valuable resources to expand their reach into the MENA region, and leave the event even stronger, and better equipped for industry growth.

iFX EXPO have also launched their own official app, which allows registered attendees to check the agenda, schedule meetings, and connect with fellow expo goers, ensuring they maximise their networking capabilities ahead of time.

To experience iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 yourself, you can register for the 2+ event on their official website. Registering online is the best way to skip long queues and access the expo as efficiently as possible. Start off 2025 with invaluable resources and exclusive opportunities to soar your business to new heights.