Anticipation is quickly building for the largest financial B2B exhibition of the year, iFX EXPO International in Limassol, Cyprus. Held on September 19-21, all eyes will be on the show’s newest prestigious venue, the City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort.

The countdown has officially begun with just over one month to go until the fintech event of the year that everyone is talking about. This year’s iFX EXPO International promises to be larger and better than ever, with over 4,000 attendees expected.

The expo is a must-attend event that highlights the unique opportunities for networking, information sharing, branding opportunities and company growth that only iFX EXPO International can provide. iFX EXPO International will look to bring together thought leaders, top-tier experts, and industry pioneers to share insights, examine the latest trends, and exchange ideas.

Who Will Be Attending iFX EXPO International?

Thousands of attendees will flock to sunny Limassol this September for an unforgettable event experience. The expo’s new venue at the City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort, Casino & Entertainment provides an ideal balance of business and pleasure. As Europe’s first integrated resort, the venue redefines what Mediterranean resort life and luxury mean.

Additionally, the resort serves as a fantastic venue for financial professionals to meet with industry peers, grow their networks, and explore new business opportunities. Attendees can expect to mingle and engage with the B2B industry’s leading brands. This includes both retail and prime brokers – attendees can expect the latest developments in the fintech sphere as well as state-of-the-art solutions.

iFX EXPO International is the ideal atmosphere for developing partnerships with plenty of IBs and affiliates in attendance. This has been a key demographic in recent years, with the event drawing the biggest players, brands, and executives from around the world.

All attendees can also expect to see plenty of service and technology providers, showcasing the latest AI-powered technology solutions, and much more. iFX EXPO is an event where anything can happen, featuring never before seen products and technology that traverse multiple industries.

Prospective attendees are invited to join the conversation surrounding iFX EXPO International, the only place for global fintech collaboration!