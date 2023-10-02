The city welcomed over 4,000 fintech professionals from across the world for the event that was held at the City of Dreams Integrated Resort in Limassol, Cyprus, from September 19 to 21, 2023. Running for more than 10 years, iFX EXPO International gives C-suite executives a common platform to connect, collaborate and build a community that leads the financial space into a transformative future.

iFX EXPO International 2023 commenced with a vibrant opening party at a prime seafront location, sponsored by leading financial institution BDSwiss. The theme for the event was to share “big ideas from industry pioneers,” paving the way for inspirational conversations before the main event.

Then over the next 2 days, visitors in their thousands attended the exhibition at the luxurious City of Dreams Integrated Resort venue to network, discover exciting new business opportunities and participate in insightful speaker sessions. The Official Night Party, sponsored by ZuluTrade, wrapped up a successful and very productive Day 1. Culminating this year’s show was the prestigious UF AWARDS Global 2023 Ceremony followed by the Official Closing Party.

Sponsored by Leading Fintech Brands

The event could not have been such a success without the support of its various sponsors including the Official Global Partner – ATFX; Elite Sponsor – Fxview; Regional Sponsor - Match-Prime Liquidity. Additionally, B2Broker, Equiti Capital and Zotapay joined the line-up as Diamond Sponsors.

Sponsors came from all finance verticals, including fintech, retail & institutional trading, liquidity providers, digital assets and blockchain, payments, banking, regulation, marketing, and others.

From the Juice Bar organised by Cricpayz to the amazing Cocktail Bar sponsored by ATFX, every aspect of the event was taken care of meticulously for an unparalleled experience. Syntellicore and Capital Wallet kept attendees engaged with their Photo Booth and Beer Bar, respectively making the occasion memorable for all participants.

The events’ media partners were keen to capture the 2.5-day expo, sharing it with their worldwide audiences by tweeting, sharing, posting, liking and Instagramming across their online platforms!

Renowned Speakers and Thought Leaders

iFX EXPO International 2023 welcomed over 100 esteemed speakers, covering diverse topics, such as leveraging intelligent technologies, empowering brokerages by elevating payments, enabling improved risk management, innovation and community building in the fintech industry. Each panellist offered immensely meaningful insights into their domain of expertise. Every speaker gave unique and visionary perspectives on how brokerages, fintech firms, banks, and other players in the industry must prepare for the year ahead.

Dr. George Theocharides of CySEC emphasised ensuring compliance in financial operations. Speakers in the “Crypto at the Crossroads: Role in the Financial Landscape” segment explored digital currencies' viability amidst economic challenges, moderated by Tom Higgins, Gold-i's Founder & CEO, discussing innovative security solutions and building user confidence.

Two days of dynamic Speaker Hall sessions and Idea Hub discussions were truly memorable, featuring a lineup of distinguished speakers, including:

Dr. Stella Mourouzidou Damtsa - Manager Segments and Propositions at Bank of Cyprus

Alex Phillips - Senior Vice President & Fintech Leader FINPRO at Marsh

Sarvjeet Singh Virk – Co-founder & Chief Managing Director at Finvasia

Dr. Dimitrios Patsos – Sr. Specialist, Security at Microsoft

Marios Tannousis - CEO at Invest Cyprus

Elif Kundakci - CEO at Swissquote Capital Markets

Alex Chessé - Head of Sales France, Middle East, Africa at Fireblocks

Fedor Balashko – Head of Sales at TikTok

Christophoros P. Anayiotos - Board Member, Deal Advisory at KPMG

Panos Bollas - Sector Lead, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria & Malta at Google

Michael Ioannides - Visa Country Manager Cyprus at Visa Europe

And The Winner Is…

The exhibition concluded with the UF AWARDS Global 2023 Ceremony, the most coveted awards in the finance sector, representing the pinnacle of achievement in the fintech and financial services industry. The UF AWARDS recognise and celebrate the torchbearers of exemplary leadership, innovation and customer service, revolutionising the finance landscape across both B2C and B2B spaces. The awards establish the standards that guide best practices of businesses in the industry.

Missed This One?

If you missed the iFX EXPO International 2023, connect with the event’s Facebook or Instagram accounts to get a peek into all that went down. Stay tuned for official photos and videos across social media channels too.

And get ready for the next one! Be part of the future-ready global financial ecosystem as a sponsor or exhibitor for the next event, scheduled for January 16 to 18, 2024, in Dubai, UAE. The next event is expected to offer a plethora of opportunities to forge partnerships, showcase your offerings and gain valuable insights into the dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.

Click here to learn more or email sales@ifxexpo.com.