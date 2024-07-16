iFX EXPO International 2024 has once again cemented its status as the online trading industry’s supreme stomping ground for pros and leaders from both FX and fintech. The event was a beacon for business collaboration and networking – a haven for growth and development for participants and exhibitors.

The expo kicked off this year with a spectacular Welcome Party at the Columbia Beach Resort, setting the tone for the days ahead. As the sun set, attendees enjoyed a vibrant evening of networking in a relaxed and festive atmosphere, laying the foundation for fruitful interactions in the days ahead. The next morning, the floor bustled with more participants than ever before, this year marking the largest iFX EXPO to date. A record-breaking attendance of around 5000 visitors, 1600-plus companies and more than 100 speakers pushed last year’s numbers up by a staggering 18%. Delegates from over 120 countries made this truly a global event, highlighting the widespread influence and reach of iFX EXPO International 2024.

Insights from Industry Leaders

Throughout the event, attendees were privy to invaluable insights from some of the most respected leaders in the industry. Notable speakers included:

♦ Dr. George Theocharides, Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission Chairman

♦ Tony Craddock, Director General of The Payments Association

♦ Nicolas Yiallouros, Sr. Security Specialist at Microsoft

♦ Dr. Stella Mourouzidou Damtsa, CFA, Manager Segments and Propositions at Bank of Cyprus

♦ Andreas Papadopoulos, Head of Commercial Banking at Hellenic Bank

♦ Christophoros P. Anayiotos, Board Member, Deal Advisory at KPMG

♦ Naeem Aslam, Columnist and CIO at Nasdaq and Zaye Capital Markets

♦ Hormoz Faryar, Managing Director - Institutional at ATFX

♦ Yiannos Ashiotis, Managing Director at GRC Partners and Revolut

These thought leaders and others, from traditional banking and finance institutions, innovative neobanks, and pioneering crypto banks offered a 360-degree view of the financial sector's future. Collaboration, Competition and Connectivity, Regulation and Compliance, but above all Security and Trust all influence the burgeoning alternative payment methods industry, the world of digital assets, and even a multifaceted liquidity management landscape, influenced by dramatic geopolitical events and more.

Clearly, with such a comprehensive list of topics and speakers as this, the sessions in the Idea Hub and Speaker Hall were packed with audiences eagerly absorbing the latest industry trends and innovations.

Strategic Networking Opportunities

Still, as we all know, trade exhibitions are not just about learning but also about forging meaningful connections. And, iFX EXPO International 2024 certainly delivered. As a strategic networking opportunity, this year’s event was second to none. Attendees had numerous occasions to meet and engage with industry peers, leading brands, and potential partners. The networking lounges and various social events offered additional spaces for attendees to connect in a more informal setting, fostering deeper relationships and collaborations.

The results speak for themselves:

Bank of Cyprus’ Segments and Propositions Manager, CFA, Dr. Stella Mourouzidou Damtsa, says she found the networking opportunities particularly beneficial, allowing her to forge meaningful connections and explore potential collaborations. "The expo provided an exceptional platform to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and engage in thought-provoking discussions. The diverse range of topics covered and the quality of the speakers and panellists added significant value to the expo."

Joe Neighbour, Head of Retail Sales at Acuity Trading, claims that "Overall, iFX EXPO International 2024 continues to set the benchmark for industry events, offering invaluable insights and networking opportunities. The expo was a tremendous success, as it typically is!"

And ATFX’s Institutional Managing Director, Hormoz Faryar, "felt like this was the largest ever iFX in Limassol. I met a great number of industry contacts and learned new industry trends."

Other companies in attendance included Deriv, Exness, Noda, B2Broker, Swissquote, Keabank, XOPENHUB, payable., Nuvei, FXGT, Equiti Capital, Match Trader, Ecommbx, Zota, and Tradelocker.

As the fintech world charges forward through change and innovation, iFX EXPO International 2024 has once again proven to be THE indispensable event for FX and fintech professionals, offering unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and business development. C-level executives, thought leaders and decision-makers all know that the record-breaking attendance and global participation at iFX EXPOS underscore the importance and influence of these events in the industry.

