Global trading solutions provider INFINOX has officially launched an end-to-end cryptocurrency trading solution on the INFINOX platform. The solution will be available across Latin America, Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia regions, and will allow users to trade crypto CFDs seamlessly.

By trading cryptocurrencies on the INFINOX platform, traders will now be able to trade both the bull run AND any crashes in global crypto markets, through different trading strategies like day trading. The newly launched service comes with no deposit or withdrawal fees, meaning that traders can avoid the burden of steep fees on their crypto trades.

The INFINOX crypto trading solution will be made available to retail and professional traders, all under one roof. With the solution, traders can:





· Buy and sell crypto instantly

· Take advantage of 24/7 crypto trading with the availability of weekend trading hours

· Hedge risk through long and short positions in the crypto market

· Enjoy the liquidity benefits of fast entries and exits

· Pay zero fees on deposits or withdrawals

· Trade crypto through a regulated platform

· Copy proven crypto strategies through IX Social, an automated copy trading community app

· Access some of the most popular coins such as BTC, ETH, and popular altcoins

A total of 18 new cryptocurrencies have currently been rolled out on the INFINOX platform. This includes popular cryptos such as Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD), altcoins such as Cardano (ADA/USD), and even meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOG/USD).

The easy-to-use solution joins a suite of other instruments available to trade on the INFINOX platform, including stock, forex, futures, commodities, and indices.

“The crypto wave is undeniably here. Yet from an industry perspective, there’s a lot to be done to make sure that crypto trading products are accessible globally and without exorbitant fees. This is what we’re committed to achieving,” said Sam Chaney, Head of Sales at INFINOX.

“Through our expertise of more than 10 years as an FX & CFD broker, and our dedication to top-grade customer service, our newest crypto solution will ensure that all traders can gain access to this rapidly growing market, and trade crypto pairs of their choice.”

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a global, online trading provider with a presence in 15 countries. Founded in 2009, for nearly 12 years it has put world-class trading power into investors’ hands. Every day it enables thousands of clients across Europe, Asia and beyond to trade a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities and commodities, and now crypto.

Its business is built on integrity and trust, and it offers customers access to a range of market intelligence tools as well as dynamic products, competitive trading parameters and premium, one-on-one customer service.

www.infinox.com