Veles, a trusted platform for algorithmic trading, has introduced a groundbreaking backtesting solution designed to elevate cryptocurrency trading to new heights. Built on in-house technology and audited by Binance, the feature equips traders with the tools to sharpen their strategies, reduce risks, and maximize profitability in dynamic markets.

What sets Veles Backtesting apart?

Customizable Parameters : Tailor trading strategies to suit unique market conditions and objectives.

: Tailor trading strategies to suit unique market conditions and objectives. Minute-Level Historical Insights : Harness deep market data for precise strategy evaluations.

: Harness deep market data for precise strategy evaluations. Streamlined Trade Execution : Optimize position entries and exits with ease.

: Optimize position entries and exits with ease. Powerful Analytics : Access rich datasets to identify strengths and opportunities in trading plans.

: Access rich datasets to identify strengths and opportunities in trading plans. Advanced Indicators: Monitor critical market metrics, including price trends, volatility, and trade volume.

Veles’ backtesting tools integrate seamlessly with leading exchanges like Binance, Bybit, and OKX, providing traders with a unified platform to automate and refine their strategies while enhancing decision-making.

About Veles

Veles is committed to providing state-of-the-art tools for cryptocurrency traders. From algorithmic trading to backtesting and beyond, the platform focuses on equipping users with the resources they need to succeed in today’s fast-evolving crypto landscape.

Discover the future of trading at veles.finance.