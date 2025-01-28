Veles, a trusted platform for algorithmic trading, has introduced a groundbreaking backtesting solution designed to elevate cryptocurrency trading to new heights. Built on in-house technology and audited by Binance, the feature equips traders with the tools to sharpen their strategies, reduce risks, and maximize profitability in dynamic markets.
What sets Veles Backtesting apart?
- Customizable Parameters: Tailor trading strategies to suit unique market conditions and objectives.
- Minute-Level Historical Insights: Harness deep market data for precise strategy evaluations.
- Streamlined Trade Execution: Optimize position entries and exits with ease.
- Powerful Analytics: Access rich datasets to identify strengths and opportunities in trading plans.
- Advanced Indicators: Monitor critical market metrics, including price trends, volatility, and trade volume.
Veles’ backtesting tools integrate seamlessly with leading exchanges like Binance, Bybit, and OKX, providing traders with a unified platform to automate and refine their strategies while enhancing decision-making.
About Veles
Veles is committed to providing state-of-the-art tools for cryptocurrency traders. From algorithmic trading to backtesting and beyond, the platform focuses on equipping users with the resources they need to succeed in today’s fast-evolving crypto landscape.
Discover the future of trading at veles.finance.