Mark your calendars! MENA’s most popular online trading event – iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 – returns to the region, with the latest instalment promising to be the biggest and best one yet.

Taking place between January 14-16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the 2+ day exhibition is one of the largest B2B and B2C expos of its kind anywhere in the world, bringing together key players from across the globe.

Whether you are a seasoned trader, new to the industry, or a business looking to grow your presence in MENA, iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 is set to be an unmissable event, with 7k+ professionals from 120+ countries set to be in attendance.

Building on the huge success of last year’s event, passholders will be able to access 13+ hours of insightful content across three stages, Speaker Hall, Idea Hub, and Traders Arena, featuring a stellar lineup of influential experts and visionary thinkers.

A must-attend event for traders

iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 has cemented its reputation as a global meeting point for the online trading community, offering traders the chance to experience unparalleled networking opportunities and cutting-edge industry insights.

It is a gateway to learning and growth, with all areas of the venue providing fantastic learning opportunities. The main expo floor will serve as the primary marketplace where traders can network with top brokers, access industry leaders, and explore the latest trading platforms and state-of-the-art technologies.

As well as the insightful speaker sessions, Q&As, and panel discussions featured at the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub, traders will be able to head to the Traders Zone, comprising the exclusive Traders Lounge and Traders Arena.

The Traders Lounge serves as an important hub for collaboration, where traders from around the world can exchange insights, build relationships, and keep updated with the latest industry trends in a more informal setting.

Meanwhile, the Traders Arena provides a dynamic stage for trading education and community building, offering an ideal environment for traders to learn, share, and grow within the world of online trading.

Business sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities

iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 presents FX and fintech firms with a unique opportunity to showcase their business to a target audience of thousands of attendees from across the industry, including brokers, traders, affiliates and IBs, liquidity providers, fintechs, prop firms, institutional investors, and more.

From start-ups to established companies, the event offers the ideal platform to promote their offerings and put their brand on the map through a range of exclusive sponsorship and exhibitor packages.

By becoming an official sponsor or exhibiting at a booth, companies can not only boost their visibility but also unlock greater opportunities to form strategic partnerships, generate leads, and drive business growth.

Due to high demand, there are limited booths and sponsorship slots available, meaning interested parties are encouraged to get in touch with the event organisers quickly to avoid disappointment.

For more information about how to sponsor or exhibit as a business, click here.

Counting down to Dubai

The excitement is already building, with January fast approaching. iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 is gearing up to be the biggest online trading event of the year in MENA, offering unmatched opportunities for traders and businesses alike.

Early bird registration is now open, so don’t miss the chance to secure a spot at the event everyone will be talking about. To guarantee attendance at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, click here.