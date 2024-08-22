In times of economic uncertainty and market volatility, investors often find themselves immersed in treacherous waters. For some traders, this brings opportunity, and others peril. Join renowned trading experts, educators, and traders from around the world who will be exploring this trend at the upcoming Finance Magnates Pacific Summit (FMPS).

After months of anticipation, FMPS takes place next week in Sydney, Australia on August 27-29. This noteworthy event will be held downtown at the International Convention Centre, helping connect globally recognized brands with local traders, investors, and providers.

FMPS will be here in a few short days. If you have not already done so, make sure to head on over to the event website and register today. Skip the queues on-site and make sure to sign up in advance to save time!

Attendees can expect to engage with all sorts of different individuals at FMPS, all of whom will be available for networking and face-to-face engagement. This includes the following participants:

Forex/CFD Brokers

Institutional Brokers

Affiliates & IBs

Traders & Investors

Educators & Market Experts

Fintech & Payments Brands

Crypto & Digital Assets Businesses

Technology & Liquidity Providers

Press/Media

Regulators

Start-ups

Investors/VCs

In addition to attendees, FMPS will be dedicating a sizable portion of its content track to the retail trading space. This is an area of emphasis and will be featured at length throughout the two-day event, with the Exchange Stage showcasing some of the brightest minds in the trading arena.

Attendees can expect to hear about investing trends, tips, strategies, and more, in tandem with three other verticals, including crypto, payment, and fintech.

In terms of content, the summit will be delving into the most burning topics and trends. All participants are encouraged to attend a robust slate of panels, keynotes, workshops, and more, each of which can be explored via the full-length agenda.

One workshop of note is sure to draw notable interest, the session, ‘Investment Opportunities in Volatile Times.’

Fall Volatility to Roil Markets? FMPS Investigates

As recession fears cause unprecedented fund flows and the US stock market pulls back from record highs ahead of the election, investors should brace for challenging times. Of course, the instinct to retreat to safety is strong, but for those who understand the nuances of volatile markets, there are also significant opportunities to be seized. While volatility can introduce higher risks, it can also unlock avenues for substantial gains if approached with the right strategies

Join Shane Walton, Exclusive Financial Analyst at AC Capital Market to learn how to weather the storm and find historical investment opportunities in a turbulent environment. The workshop ‘Investment Opportunities in Volatile Times’, will take place on August 29 at the Exchange Stage at 14:30-14:50.

Conventional wisdom suggests the key to navigating volatile times is a balanced approach that combines caution with a willingness to seize opportunities. This is easier said than done, which is why this session is more important than ever heading into the Fall.

Whether you’re focusing on safe-haven assets, seeking undervalued stocks, or exploring short-term trading, or simply staying informed, this workshop should not be missed.