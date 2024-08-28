Following the record growth it saw in 2023 with the full redesign of its enterprise-grade platform for brokers, fintech industry leader iTech Software introduces a new and even more powerful iteration of its infrastructure.

The upgraded platform features a multitude of tools and capabilities that further empower brokers to deliver the best experience for their clients, regardless of their level of experience.

In line with the latest trends sweeping the brokerage industry, iTech Software continues to push the boundaries of innovation and stay top of mind with brokers.

The recent release reflects the company’s consistent effort to innovate and its extraordinary ability to absorb the feedback it received from brokers and traders and mirror it into product development.

The current upgrades amplify its platform’s capabilities, empowering brokers to better meet traders’ preferences in terms of speed and high performance.

Better performance, improved speed

The revamped version of iTech’s trading platform includes a set of enhancements that improve the bottom line for brokers and traders alike. The platform’s advanced capabilities are complemented by the following:

● One-click Trade Mode. Designed to improve trading speed and efficiency, the One-click Trade Mode allows traders to execute trades instantaneously at the click of a button. It best suits the needs of traders looking to explore high-speed trading, enabling them to take advantage of market opportunities as they arise.

Brokers can now offer one-click trading options in parallel with the standard capabilities that traders are already used to. One-click trading presents significant advantages to both brokers and traders.

By facilitating fast execution, this new feature empowers brokers to cater to the needs of a broader audience and increase customer satisfaction among traders looking for high-speed trading options.

● Enhanced “Favorites” List. The iTech trading platform’s “Favorites” feature has undergone a major uplift to provide a unique trading experience. The new, personalised dashboard gives brokers the ability to create a more immersive experience for their traders, by allowing them to mark and arrange trading assets in the order of their preference.

Depending on the traders’ choice, assets such as Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies are now conveniently rotated in a dedicated widget. On the brokers’ side, this results in greater trader engagement and higher retention rates.

● Social trading tools. iTech Software’s enhanced platform also features social trading tools that further broaden brokers’ technological capabilities to equip traders with everything they need to improve their skills and achieve their goals effectively.

By allowing traders to automatically follow and copy the performing trades/strategies of experts, this upgrade is particularly beneficial for brokers targeting novice traders.

This gives them the opportunity to explore the world of trading and reap any potential benefits even without having extensive knowledge about the financial market dynamics.

In the same vein, less experienced traders can gain valuable insights into risk management and the technical aspects of trading by following the lead of experts and studying their strategies.

From an institutional perspective, this equates to increased loyalty among beginner traders, who can enjoy easy access to powerful educational tools and a variety of top trading strategies.

Greater client attachment to the brokerage brand and a higher trading volume are the tangible benefits that brokers can obtain with this key upgrade, allowing them to stay competitive.

● Improved Client Profile Portal.The upgraded Client Profile Portal helps brokers streamline their client account management process by simplifying the way in which they collect and manage their clients’ personal data. The portal also offers a better overview of traders’ transaction history, including deposits and withdrawals.

Thanks to this uplift, brokers can provide a more seamless user experience, ensuring that their clients can conduct their activities efficiently, in an easier-to-navigate interface. This reduces client inquiries and increases customer satisfaction and loyalty, helping brokers remain top of mind.

Meet iTech Software at Affiliate World Budapest & iFX EXPO Asia 2024

In addition to an enticing product pipeline, iTech Software also has a busy calendar. This September, the technology provider will attend two major industry events.

The company will make a first stop in Hungary, at Affiliate World Budapest, between September 5-6. Participating brokerage firms will have the chance to meet the iTech Software team and take a sneak peek at the new and improved trading platform.

Next, the team will head to Thailand, for the iFX EXPO Asia 2024, taking place from September 16 to 18, in Bangkok. If you’re planning to attend any of these events, contact iTech Software to book a meeting.