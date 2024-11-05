Jambo, a leading builder of web3 mobile infrastructure, today announced its partnership with Lif3, the revolutionary omni-chain DeFi Layer-1 ecosystem, to offer millions of Jambo phone users in over 120 countries, with easier access to peer-to-peer crypto payments through the Lif3 mobile app.

Founded by serial entrepreneur and web3 investor Harry Yeh, Lif3’s strategic collaboration merges its innovative DeFi ecosystem with Jambo’s expertise in mobile technology tailored for emerging economies, facilitating developing countries’ access to the world’s financial market.

Emerging markets face unique challenges that require innovative solutions for real problems. In regions like Africa, where 57% of the ~1.5bn population remains unbanked and 50% without access to a smartphone, the collaboration between Jambo and Lif3 is designed to address these issues by providing secure, user-friendly access to real-time crypto payments.

This initiative will empower millions by facilitating enhanced connectivity, improved security, and streamlined access to digital financial services. Additionally, the Lif3 mobile app will be pre-installed on the JamboPhone, complemented by quests and educational programs to help users familiarize themselves with the new technology while earning rewards.

Speaking about the partnership, Harry Yeh, Managing Director of Quantum FinTech Group, said, “Lif3 is committed to unlocking financial opportunities for everyone, everywhere. By partnering with Jambo, we’re simplifying access to decentralized financial solutions, including crypto payments and AI-integrated solutions. This is a pivotal step toward bridging economic gaps and transforming lives in emerging markets.” Adding to this, James Zhang, co-founder of Jambo said, “In many regions across emerging markets, an entire family shares one smartphone and a family member can only use it for a few hours a day. Owning a JamboPhone opens up new possibilities–like discovering a new life. By embedding Lif3 directly within the Jambo ecosystem, we're making it easier than ever for users in emerging markets to safely and efficiently engage with the digital economy. The integration of Lif3 into the JamboPhone is a game-changer for crypto payments, opening new pathways to economic participation that were previously unimaginable.”

The partnership will feature pre-installed Lif3 apps on all JamboPhones globally, allowing users to get their crypto wallet instantaneously and engage in a host of DeFi features integrated within the Lif3 ecosystem. The initiative also plans to include educational programs to assist new users in navigating the web3 space safely and becoming savvy digital citizens.

The Jambo and Lif3 collaboration not only enhances access to digital technologies but also paves the way for financial inclusion in regions where traditional banking has been out of reach. This initiative directly targets the gap in financial services, aiming to bring the unbanked into the economic fold and ignite economic growth from the ground up.

About Jambo

Jambo (https://jambophone.xyz/) – The Most Globally Distributed DePIN Smartphone. Jambo's vision is to bring emerging markets on-chain through building the largest web3 mobile infrastructure network. Jambo is backed by investors globally, including Paradigm, Tiger Global, Pantera, Delphi and more.

Jambo is onboarding the next billion users to web3 with the JamboPhone 2, a premiere web3 Android smartphone starting at only $99 preloaded with the world of web3 at their fingertips. The Jambo Ecosystem is preinstalled on the phone and features web3 mobile games, wallets, payment infrastructure, and more.

About Lif3

Lif3.com is revolutionizing the blockchain industry with its omni-chain DeFi ecosystem and curated Layer-1 blockchain. The self-custody Lif3 Wallet, available on the App Store and Google Play, empowers users by unlocking the full potential of Web3, transforming consumer DeFi, Gaming, iGaming, music, entertainment, and more. $LIF3 is currently listed on Bitfinex, Bitmart, and MEXC.

About Quantum Fintech Group

Quantum Fintech Group is a private investment group founded in 2020, and is focused on providing superior returns in the alternative asset space focusing specifically on blockchain investments.