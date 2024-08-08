Asia-Pacific (APAC) is one of the world’s fastest growing online trading markets. As it continues to grow, Asia’s trading software market is expected to hit a staggering $19.68 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR 7.84% between 2024 - 2031. In this context, iFX EXPO Asia 2024 presents itself as a launching board for industry players looking to expand in the region.

As the start of Asia’s largest B2B online trading expo approaches, the industry is brimming with excitement. Some of the largest players, including FXGT, Equiti Capital, Peska, B2Broker, Libertex, Match-Prime, Acuity, MC Markets, and FundersPro will be there to showcase their advanced trading technologies and solutions.

Taking place between 16 - 18 September, iFX EXPO Asia 2024 promises 2+ days of exclusive networking and a chance to reflect on the latest industry trends, challenges and opportunities. C-level executives and thought leaders from top online trading firms and fintechs will tackle these and other hot topics head-on.

Networking to begin with

The Official Welcome Party will mark the start of the expo in style. Held on September 16, at CentralWorld’s Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre, this networking evening adds a much-needed spark of glamour to the business talks.

Participants will be able to warm up before the main event as they connect with existing and new potential partners, exchanging ideas and discovering new growth avenues. You just can’t miss this! Register now to save your spot.

Apart from the Welcome Party, iFX EXPO Asia 2024 will offer plenty of networking opportunities over the course of the two days. Strategically placed around the exhibition centre, the Networking Lounges will offer attendees an exclusive space to discuss and catch up on essential areas of business.

The Night Party will mark the end of the 1st day of the exhibition. Taking place at the TRIBE Sky Beach Club, the informal gathering will allow the distinguished attendees to relax, connect at a deeper level while enjoying the enticing atmosphere.

The exhibition

The epicentre of iFX EXPO Asia 2024 will be the expo floor. With more than 3.5K delegates from 1.6K+ companies in attendance, this year’s edition promises to be the largest yet. Booths from big fintech and online trading brands will dot the exhibition hall.

Free to attend, the expo will offer visitors the privilege to familiarise themselves with the latest technologies, covering the whole spectrum of broker-specific solutions, from trading platforms to CRM and liquidity, regtech, paytech, as well as marketing automation and affiliate management tools.

Introducing Brokers (IBs) and Affiliates will have the opportunity to meet top brokers face-to-face and identify the right partnership programmes for their business.

By uniting all the key stakeholders in the online trading industry, the expo is the place to be for everyone in FX as they look to expand their network, find new partners, and identify lucrative opportunities across Asia’s financial markets.

The conference

iFX EXPO Asia 2024 presents itself as an ideal arena for high-level industry debate featuring renowned FX and fintech professionals. Over 100 speakers are expected to shed light on some of the most pressing subject matters.

Mona Zoet (RegPac Revolution), Rahul Mahajan (Negarro), Otakar Suffner (FTMO), Kamalika Poddar (LXME), Penny Chai (Sumsub), Muneeb Khan (Kraken), Andrew Lane (Acuity), and many other renowned speakers will take the stage at the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub. Some of the topics they will address include:

● Crypto in Asia: The World is Watching

● Asia’s Rise: Serving Prop-Trading Potential

● IBs & Affiliates for Successful Business Development

● Exclusive Startup Guide: The Funding Game

● And so many more

Accommodation at discounted rates!

The Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld is iFX EXPO Asia’s official hotel partner. This means that you can book your stay at the same hotel hosting the expo. Special rates are also available for stays between September 14 - 19, 2024. As the number of rooms is limited, we encourage you to act fast. Book your stay now and benefit from a discounted rate!

Your PASSway to Asia

As highlighted above, iFX EXPO Asia 2024 is free to attend. This opens a world of opportunities for anyone interested to expand their network in Asia, connect with key stakeholders and form lasting partnerships. To skip the waiting line, you can register for a Free Pass here.

The Pass gives you access to:

● 2+ days to connect with 130+ exhibitors

● 27+ speaker sessions and Q&As over 2 stages

● The iconic Welcome & Night Parties

● Networking opportunities + the iFX EXPO Asia app

Interested? Asia awaits; don’t miss the chance to stand out!