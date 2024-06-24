JustMarkets is an internationally trusted CFD broker that received two significant awards: Best IB/affiliate programme and Best CFD broker during iFX EXPO 2024 in Cyprus.

iFX Expo International is one of the biggest events in the online finance world. Global brands, C-level professionals, startups, and fintech innovators gather to exchange experiences. More than 10,000 attendees with 350 exhibitors and 280 speakers from 120 countries to share unique and engaging insights.

One of the events within the iFX Expo is the UF Awards 2024, acknowledging both leading B2C and B2B brands for several different attributes. This includes the most noteworthy accomplishments, substantive contributions within the online trading and fintech sphere, and best overall performance.

JustMarkets has been operating in trading for 12 years, offering various financial instruments for CFD trading, including currencies, commodities, indices and stocks. The company established itself as a reliable and experienced player in the industry by having 2+ million traders, 160+ countries covered, and 22 languages supported.

"We are grateful for the recognition from the voters and industry. Today, JustMarkets is surrounded by leaders in the fintech industry, demonstrating our commitment to providing excellent services to our customers and partners. We are obliged by our leadership and proud to get awarded for such an important event as iFX Expo 2024. JustMarkets Team has ambitious plans for 2024, and we will push ourselves for further achievements all around the globe", commented JustMarkets representative.

Providing a simple, modern, and user-friendly design across all its products — JustMarkets continues to prove that easy and transparent trading exists. It also offers convenient and affordable trading conditions with low spreads, minimal fees, and fast autoverification.

Since last year, JustMarkets has won Best CFD BrokerMENA 2023, Best Broker in Asia 2023, Best Trading Conditions Broker 2023, Best Affiliate/IB Program 2023, Best Broker in Africa 2023, Best CFD Broker LATAM 2024, Best IB/affiliate programme UF Awards 2024, Best CFD broker UF Awards 2024. In total JustMarkets have 50+ awards in the industry.