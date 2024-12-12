Karrier One, a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) built on the Sui Network, is excited to announce the worldwide launch of its innovative WiFi Hotspot devices. These devices empower individuals to contribute to a decentralized connectivity ecosystem, providing WiFi offloading services to various carriers and earning KONE tokens in return.

This development signifies a significant advancement in decentralized networks, seamlessly integrating Web3 technology with practical, real-world applications.

Unlocking the Potential of WiFi Offloading

As global internet usage continues to surge, traditional networks face increasing pressure from high traffic volumes. Karrier One addresses this challenge by introducing a decentralized WiFi offloading network powered by user-owned hotspot devices. These devices enable participants to offload data traffic from conventional carriers to the Karrier One Network, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs for all involved parties.

The network operates on a straightforward principle: device owners provide WiFi connectivity to mobile carriers and other entities requiring offloading solutions, earning KONE tokens in exchange. This decentralized infrastructure fosters an ecosystem where anyone, anywhere, can participate and reap rewards while contributing to a more efficient internet.

Strategic Partnership with Sui Network

Karrier One's collaboration with Sui is pivotal to its mission, in addition to enabling the deployment of SCION Services, Walrus Nodes, and Validator Nodes on the Sui blockchain, now Karrier One will enable WiFi Hotspots to the Sui ecosystem. This partnership highlights the shared vision of leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology for enhanced network functionality and scalability.

“At a time when traditional telecom providers are struggling to keep pace with growing demand, KarrierOne is leveraging Sui's technology to add much-needed capacity and expand access to underserved areas,” said Jameel Khalfan, Head of Ecosystem Development for Sui Foundation. “Most importantly, with the launch and distribution of KarrierOne’s WiFi hotspot devices, those benefiting from the added coverage will also be able to participate and earn from their contributions.”

Empowering a Decentralized Future

Karrier One’s vision centers on democratizing access to connectivity. The introduction of WiFi Hotspot devices offers individuals an unprecedented opportunity to contribute to a decentralized internet infrastructure while earning token rewards as a result. This aligns with the broader objectives of Web3 by redistributing value and control from centralized entities to the community.

Samer Bishay, Co-Founder and CEO of Karrier One, stated, "By participating in the Karrier One Network, users not only unlock the ability to earn tokens but also play a pivotal role in revolutionizing global connectivity."

About Karrier One

Karrier One (https://karrier.one/) is the first carrier-grade decentralized mobile network that connects smartphones and users seamlessly and anonymously using the Sui blockchain. Karrier One is the only network of its kind to power Micro Networks or Mobile Independent Network Operators agnostic of any frequency or spectrum limitations.

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences.