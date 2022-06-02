Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD Index, and Oil.

USD strength prevailed after a strong US ISM Manufacturing PMI data release last night.

Read the updated analysis below:

· AUDJPY has closed above the 93.00 level.

· AUDUSD has rejected and closed below the 0.7200 level.

· EURJPY has closed above 138.31 last month’s high.

· EURUSD has declined back down to the 1.0635 monthly support level.

· GBPJPY has rallied back to the 163.06 monthly resistance level.

· GBPUSD has declined down from the 1.2638 daily resistance level. A double top pattern may now be forming.

· NZDJPY has rallied back to the 84.24 daily resistance level.

· NZDUSD has declined down from the 0.6527 monthly resistance level. A double top pattern may now be forming.

· USDCAD has found support at 1.2659 the weekly 62% fib retracement level.

· USDJPY has closed above the 129.77 daily resistance level.

· USD Index remains positive for the week trading back towards the 103.81 monthly resistance level.

· Oil has rejected the 114.44 major monthly resistance level.

This article was written by Duncan Cooper – Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor.

This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third-party. This content is information only, and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.