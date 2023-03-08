Kwakol Markets was recognised as the “Most Innovative Broker – Africa” at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023, which concluded iFX EXPO Dubai, held on January 16-18, 2023. The UF AWARDS are considered a benchmark of distinction and excellence for B2B and B2C brands leading the way with groundbreaking achievements within the online trading and fintech industry.

Acknowledging the Middle East and Africa region as a rising technology and financial hub, the UF AWARDS MEA were launched in 2023, with a special focus on financial and fintech firms offering services in this region.

"Being recognised as the most innovative broker offering its services in the entire African continent is a huge achievement for us. In fact, it energises us to work even harder to fulfill our commitment to providing the most innovative products to our clients to maximise their chances of success in the financial markets," stated Dr. Takubu Ishaku Teri, MD and CEO of Kwakol Markets.

Fulfilling the Commitment to Innovation and Expansion

A trusted global multi-asset brokerage, Kwakol Markets, has been committed to creating new market opportunities for investors and traders worldwide. Offering spreads starting as low as 0.0 pips and the facility to choose from 1,000+ tradeable assets, the fintech firm arms its clients with the latest technology tools, real-time market news and analysis, and educational resources to support informed trading decisions.

Kwakol Markets holds the ASIC license to operate as a multi-asset broker in Australia. The company also holds a Foreign Exchange Dealer License from FINTRAC Money Services, Canada, an MSB license from the US and an NFA issued by the National Futures Association.

With a view to bringing the best wealth-building opportunities worldwide, Kwakol Markets has been busy through 2022, furthering this global presence. It established its presence in New Zealand by launching Kwakol Funds Ltd. in March 2022.

Growth via Empowering Clients

The broker offers a wide range of technology tools to help its clients make the most wealth-building opportunities. One of the most powerful supports is actionable market alerts regarding high-probability trade setups tailored for each client's preferred assets. Kwakol Markets also offers a powerful market sentiment analysis tool for informed trading.

The broker also offers a wide variety of online trading calculators, including a currency converter, a pivot point calculator, a tool to generate Fibonacci retracement and extension values, stop-loss limit and more.

Kwakol Markets is already looking forward to making 2023 as big a success for the brokerage as 2022 through consistent innovation and superior client experiences.