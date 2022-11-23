The fintech world is getting ready for the next iFX EXPO Dubai edition that will take place 16-18 January 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre. With booths and sponsorships booked in a record time, this show is expected to be the largest iFX EXPO event ever held in the MENA region.

iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 will host 40% more exhibitors than the previous Dubai edition and will welcome around 3500 attendees from all over the world.

During more than 10 years of its illustrious history, iFX EXPO has brought together more than 2000 exhibitors and over 50 000 attendees from across the globe. The show has gained remarkable traction as an indisputable event benchmark for business networking and collaboration, distinguishing itself as a must-attend expo for industry players seeking growth opportunities in the financial and fintech space and willing to keep abreast of the most ambitious developments spearheading the future of fintech.

What to expect

The industry has shown an unprecedented interest in the show, having started to book sponsorship and booth slots long in advance. Exness tops the list of proud exhibitors and sponsors as the Official Global Partner, followed by industry giants such as ZuluTrade, MultiBank Group, B2Broker, ADSS, OneZero, and many others. The full list of iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 exhibitors and sponsors can be viewed on the official website.

During 2+ days of the expo, the industry professionals will meet with clients and colleagues from 120+ leading brands, discover new business opportunities, engage in insightful content from 100+ industry experts and discuss business in a casual setting at the iFX EXPO legendary parties.

iFX EXPO is the ultimate destination for the fintech industry and a perfect platform for global business collaboration that brings together industry leaders from all over the financial and fintech space:

· Technology & Service Providers

· Digital Assets & Blockchain

· Retail & Institutional Brokers

· Payments, Banks & Liquidity Providers

· Affiliates & IBs

· Regulation & Compliance

What past exhibitors had to say about iFX EXPO

“It’s an incredible opportunity to meet amazing professionals from the industry, as well as engage in business with companies that are truly looking for solutions.”

Harel Falk – VP Sales & Business Development, Solitics

“The show provides an invaluable opportunity for us to meet potential and existingclients, get newbusiness opportunities, learn about new products and trends, meet business partners, and showcase all our latest products.”

Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2Broker

“For us, one of the best things about events like iFX EXPO is the chance to get up close and personal with industry professionals and gain new and meaningful face-to-face connections with new and existing clients from around the world.”Exclusive Capital

Register Now to secure your Early Bird Pass

Take advantage of the Limited Time Offer and get your Early Bird Pass for iFX EXPO Dubai 2023. Register now to get access to 2+ days of unlimited networking, admission to Speaker Hall and Idea Hub, access toSponsored Food & Beverages and Business Lounge Areas, as well as to exclusive networking parties.

Don’t miss out, join the event that sets trends and shapes the future of the fintech industry!