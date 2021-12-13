Brent crude oil has added more than 8.5% over the past week. We have seen an impressive increase in buying on a temporary decline below the 50-week moving average.

From the tech analysis side, Crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up. Read this Term has so far managed to stay within the bullish trend that has been in place since last November. The oversold conditions after six weeks of decline have provided a positive backdrop for the rebound, but it risks losing strength in the coming days.

The fundamental backdrop makes it doubtful that oil has much room to rise.

The media is explaining the latest price rises are due to oil traders not expecting any severe pressure on demand due to the new omicron variant.

Sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will begin later this week in the US. At the same time, the supply of this crude is also rising for natural reasons: OPEC+ increased supply quotas in January (+0.4 million) without deviating from its roadmap over the last six months. In the USA, production is also rising, at 11.7 million BPD, a new high since May 2020.

That said, data released on Friday from Baker Hughes points to a further recovery in production as the number of active rigs rose by an additional 7 to 576, the highest since April 2020.

Simply put, the oil supply is rising, while Omicron and weaker economic recovery momentum hold back the pace of demand recovery.

We are now seeing a delicate balance in oil, which could be disrupted by many diverse factors from news about contagion dynamics and lockdowns, to Fed reaction and oil producers' plans.

Technical analysis on the weekly charts shows a divergence between the relative strength index and price: new price highs with increasingly lower indicator peaks.

This is reminiscent of the dynamics of 2018, with a corrective pullback of 35% from the peak. Such a pullback now opens the door to a decline into the $55-60 area.

This is reminiscent of the dynamics of 2018, with a corrective pullback of 35% from the peak. Such a pullback now opens the door to a decline into the $55-60 area.

This scenario is realistic if the Fed's actions and comments prove to be sufficiently aggressive on inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term and trigger a large-scale risk-off in the markets.

This article was written by FxPro’s Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich