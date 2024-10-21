$DOG of Bitcoin announces the release of its limited-edition $DOG Plushie, which launched on October 19, 2024, an occasion now being called "$DOGTOBER 19." These collectible plush toys provide fans and newcomers with a tangible connection to the $DOG ecosystem, bridging the digital world of cryptocurrency with a physical collectible designed for both enjoyment and community engagement.

This exclusive collection, featuring 100,000 individually serialized plushies, will be available globally on launch day. Each plushie will wear one of three hoodie colors—Common, Uncommon, or Rare, each inspired by milestones in $DOG’s journey within the Bitcoin blockchain. This release aims to offer fans a unique, tangible keepsake while marking $DOG’s entry into physical products, a move that distinguishes it within the cryptocurrency landscape.

In addition to being a collectible, the $DOG plushies come with exclusive benefits for holders. Owners will gain entry to the $DOG Millionaire Raffle, where they have the chance to win up to 10 million $DOG tokens, currently valued at over $100,000. The first 1,000 buyers will also receive a complimentary Ordinals Profile Picture (PFP) NFT. As part of its community-focused mission, $DOG of Bitcoin will donate 10% of plushie sales to children’s orphanages and dog shelters.

The $DOG project, which launched after the activation of the Runes Protocol on Bitcoin, distinguishes itself through its fair distribution model, releasing all 100 billion tokens to holders of Runestone Ordinals NFTs. This upcoming plushie release further establishes $DOG's presence both on-chain and in the real world, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and community engagement within the Bitcoin space.

Plushies will be shipped worldwide, allowing collectors and fans to connect with the $DOG brand wherever they are. For further information about the $DOGTOBER 19 launch and to purchase, visit the official $DOG shop.

About $DOG of Bitcoin

$DOG of Bitcoin (https://dogofbitcoin.com) is a pioneering meme coin project launched on the Bitcoin blockchain following the activation of the Runes Protocol. The project is designed with a strong commitment to fairness and decentralization, distributing its entire supply of 100 billion $DOG tokens to holders of Runestone Ordinals NFTs. As the first meme coin to establish itself on the Bitcoin network, $DOG of Bitcoin aims to foster a community-driven ecosystem that celebrates Bitcoin’s principles while engaging fans through unique initiatives. With its innovative distribution model and community-focused values, $DOG of Bitcoin is setting new standards within the meme coin space, offering both digital and physical connections to its growing community.