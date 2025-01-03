The broker LiteFinance has announced the launch of a large-scale trading contest to celebrate its 20th anniversary. From January 1 to December 31, 2025, participants from around the world will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for cash prizes, with a total prize pool more than $1,000,000.

About the Contest

The competition is designed for both traders and partners of the company and features regular weekly and monthly challenges. Participants earn points by completing various tasks related to the use of LiteFinance’s platform. Over the course of the year, 633 cash prizes worth more than $1,000,000 will be distributed, with grand prizes awarded to top performers at the end of the contest.Prize Pool

Throughout the 42 weeks of the contest, weekly prizes will be awarded to the top ten participants:

1st place: $5,000

2nd place: $3,000

3rd place: $2,000

4th–10th places: $500 each

At the end of each of the ten months, monthly prizes will be distributed as follows:

1st place: $10,000

2nd place: $5,000

3rd place: $3,000

4th–10th places: $1,000 each

Participants with the highest overall scores at the end of the contest will compete for the grand prizes:

1st place: $50,000

2nd place: $30,000

3rd place: $20,000

Special Super Prizes:

20 tickets to a fabulous gala dinner in honor of our winners will also be awarded. Ten tickets will go to participants with the highest scores, while the remaining ten will be randomly allocated to active participants.

How Are Points Earned?

Points are awarded for trading activity, deposits, referrals’ actions (such as trading activity and deposits), following LiteFinance’s official social media accounts, and using the mobile app. This scoring system allows all participants, regardless of their experience level, to have a chance at winning.

No registration is required for the contest—every LiteFinance client is automatically included. Please note that each participant must regularly log in to their LiteFinance Client's Profile to have points accrued. The Client's Profile also allows tracking detailed information on accrued points and monitoring the rankings. This contest is an excellent opportunity to combine your usual trading activities with the chance to compete for generous prizes from the $1,000,000 prize pool.

About LiteFinance

LiteFinance is an international brokerage firm that has been serving traders and investors since 2005. Over two decades, it has established itself as a reliable partner by providing access to forex, stock, cryptocurrency, and commodity markets.



The company offers state-of-the-art trading platforms, competitive conditions, multilingual support, and transparent business practices. Key advantages include tight spreads, fast order execution, and comprehensive resources for market analysis and trader education.



As one of the leading companies in the industry, LiteFinance continues to innovate, offering advanced solutions for traders and partners alike.

Why Is This Event Significant?

The launch of this contest to mark LiteFinance’s 20th anniversary is not just a symbolic gesture to clients and partners but also an example of how modern financial companies foster the development of trading through gamification and global events. LiteFinance’s contest offers traders and partners a chance to combine their skills with activity and receive well-deserved recognition.



Detailed information about this forex competition for traders and partners and the participation conditions is available on LiteFinance's official website.