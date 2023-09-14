The liquidity provider market is exceptionally challenging because we all offer very similar solutions. Additionally, many companies, out of concern for the highest quality of services, are operating under specific Regulators, which may be a factor that reduces the possibility of making a difference from other providers. In a market as saturated as this, the finer details determine the brokers’ choice of one provider over another. It appears that this trend is here to stay.

We continually monitor the market and often talk to representatives of other companies, and it appears to us that some brands grapple with finding that unique selling point. Without it, succeeding in this environment becomes nearly impossible.

At Match-Prime Liquidity, we've been fortunate to consist of a team of skilled professionals with years of industry experience from day one. While building our brand and our internal procedures, we quickly realised that to effectively collaborate with brokers, we must understand their perspectives and the challenges they face. This knowledge helped us a lot.

Today, thanks to months of effort, I can proudly say that what truly distinguishes us is our deep understanding of brokers and our approach to each customer, regardless of their business size or their trading values. Our strategy revolves around becoming not just a liquidity seller but a trusted broker's partner. Our company is growing, and we continue to hire new employees, but our commitment remains unwavering.

Another key factor setting us apart is our technology. Thanks to our dedicated team, we've utilised the full potential of our strategic partnership with Match-Trade Technologies, our technology provider. In addition to providing us with Match-Trader PRO, an in-house built, next-generation platform, this close collaboration unlocks many additional opportunities.

Our customers can easily gain access to a custom package of Match-Prime Liquidity combined with a Match-Trader trading platform and related products, such as Bridge, at less cost. It also reduces the risk of connection problems, as we are fully integrated.

We are proud of the effectiveness of our onboarding process. In many cases, just a few days from signing the contract, the Broker can fully enjoy the potential of our services. We are seamlessly integrated with the most popular distribution systems and platforms, which means that most brokers can connect without the need for additional integration work, saving valuable time.

Up until now, our primary focus has been on Cyprus. We aimed to establish a strong presence here before expanding further. After three years of preparation, we decided that it was time to reach a higher level; we had a long-term action plan. Recently, we've significantly boosted our brand awareness efforts.

We've extended our sponsorship agreement with Omonia, a prominent Nicosia football club, and have become a major sponsor of the upcoming iFX EXPO International in Limassol. In the coming months, we'll be opening our third office, the first one outside of Cyprus. We're in the final stages of paperwork, and we've chosen a location that's as close as possible to our clients.

We have ambitious plans for the future, but we stand firmly on the ground. We know that there are no shortcuts in our industry, and trust must be earned hard. This is why we focus on direct contact, we often meet with our clients, and we do not miss the opportunity to present ourselves at industry expos.

With our unwavering dedication to excellence, innovative technology, and expanding presence, Match-Prime Liquiditycontinues to stand out in the competitive landscape of liquidity providers, ensuring that we remain the trusted partner of choice for brokers worldwide