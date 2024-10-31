Mawari Network, a spatial computing DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network), has announced a limited node license sale. Already a pioneer in immersive content, the node sale will make Mawari’s 3D streaming technology more scalable and accessible for content creators and developers. This node sale will help create a global, decentralized spatial computing infrastructure as the market for extended reality devices like the Apple Vision Pro, Meta Orion, and Meta Quest 3 is projected to reach more than 100 million units in the next five years. As demand for immersive experiences grows, Mawari is building a network that can grow with it.

Mawari’s infrastructure is optimized for the demanding needs of immersive experiences, positioning Mawari as a key actor in the emerging multibillion-dollar spatial computing market. Called “a sleeping lion” by Samsung Next, Mawari is redefining and building the future of spatial computing. Its solution comprises the Spatial Streaming SDK and the Mawari Network. The SDK, supporting the Unity and Unreal engines, empowers developers to create seamless, immersive experiences. The Mawari Network, working in parallel, leverages a globally distributed network of GPU nodes to ensure low latency and optimal performance. The node license sale's objective is to help scale the network, optimize its global performance, and ensure its resiliency.

“This node sale allows node operators to help bring 3D content to the world, and be rewarded for their efforts,” Luis Oscar Ramirez, Mawari’s Founder & CEO said. “The current cloud services didn’t allow us to scale our proprietary spatial streaming technology, we researched ways to scale immersive content and found DePIN was clearly the best option. Now, we can allow our global community of node operators to participate in building out our critical node network alongside our community of developers and content creators.”

Mawari has worked with industry leaders, such as Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Telefonica, Magic Leap, Netflix, Qualcomm, T-Mobile and dozens of other clients. The Solana Foundation recently selected Mawari for a grant, endorsing its roadmap for decentralized spatial computing. Backed by investors including Anfield LTD, Borderless Capital, 1k(x), and Samsung Next, and with veteran DePIN and web3 operator, Sean Carey, a co-founder of Helium, also joining its board, Mawari is the clear category leader.

Node Sale Details

The node sale is scheduled for Q4 2024, building out the Mawari Network’s ability to perform compute-intensive tasks and efficiently deliver immersive 3D content on a global scale. The Mawari Network will be leveraging specialized GPUs around the world for advanced computation and streaming tasks, but a set of Guardian Nodes are needed to verify their work and the performance of the network overall as it serves multiple simultaneous immersive experiences. The node sale is for licenses to operate these critical Guardian Nodes.

More specifically, Guardian Nodes’ responsibilities include assessing critical performance indicators like latency, bandwidth, and content quality to maintain the high standards necessary for immersive, real-time experiences. By monitoring the Mawari network, the community-run Guardian Nodes will make it more performant and more resilient, ensuring it can scale securely as it grows.

Details of the node license sale will be announced soon.

About Mawari

Mawari (https://mawari.net/) is setting the standard for decentralized spatial computing and immersive content delivery. The Mawari Network powers real-time streaming of immersive content through a global network of compute nodes. Mawari is optimizing XR for awe, creating unforgettable experiences and revolutionizing how creators engage audiences at scale.

Mawari Network built the foundational technologies to power the next generation of interactive media, fully realizing the possibilities of virtual worlds existing seamlessly alongside our physical reality. Its core technology, the Mawari Engine and Spatial Streaming SDK, runs on the Mawari Network — the world’s first and only DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) that orchestrates storage, bandwidth, and rendering in real-time for spatial computing.

Bypassing the rendering limitations of existing mobile devices and content delivery networks, Mawari’s global network of compute nodes has already powered activations from digital fashion shows to concert visualizations. The Mawari Network’s peer-to-peer architecture was purpose-built to scale spatial media streaming requirements with a community-centered ethos.