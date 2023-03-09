The countdown to the Finance Magnates African Summit (FMAS:23) is underway, taking place on May 8-10, 2023 at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. With Africa taking center stage this May, all of the industry’s leading brokers and brands will be converging in one locale to explore the future of business on the continent.

Johannesburg has developed into the leading financial center for South Africa and the ideal setting for hosting FMAS:23. The city has a rich history spanning over a century that has created wealth and attracted business through mining and other financial ventures.

Additionally, the city is well situated as a gateway to other African countries, enabling a high concentration of banks, financial institutions, and corporations. Brokers’ strategy and inroads into the continent has already dominated the conversation in 2023, which looks to heat up this May.

Any and all brokers will be in attendance for the FMAS:23. If you have not already done so, explore what opportunities exist for your brand or business today by accessing the following link.

As a reminder, registration for the event is now live and available for signup today!

Leading Brokers to Spotlight FMAS:23

No Finance Magnates event is complete without the biggest names, brands, and venues in attendance. FMAS:23 is no exception, drawing a list of some of the largest names from around the financial services industry.

Attendees, IBs, affiliates and more can interact, network, and engage directly with each of these companies with the purpose of exploring opportunities in Africa and more. This includes the following list of brokers that have already confirmed attendance:

· XM

· Equiti

· Hot Forex

· IG

· ICM

· Tickmill

· AAAFx

· FX view

This list continues to grow each week with nearly two months to go until FMAS:23 kicks off in May. Finance Magnates has been hosting large-scale events for over a decade, with the push into Africa representing a recognition of the future and clout of the continent. As a growing hub in the B2B and B2C industry, South Africa functions as the perfect nexus for bringing together professionals from multiple industry verticals.

This includes thought leaders, executives, and the biggest names from the online trading, payments, digital assets, and fintech. Don’t miss out on one of the biggest events of the year or let the competition get a leg up in what could be one of 2023’s hottest regions for investment.

FMAS:23 – Agenda Taking Shape

The FMAS:23 will provide an energetic atmosphere for key players across multiple verticals that drive their respective industries. This will include a concerted effort to focus on a diverse range of participants and attendees in Africa.

Attendees can expect to engage, interact, and network with leading retail and institutional FX and CFD brokers, liquidity providers, affiliates & IBs, regulators, startups, VCs, investors and traders, leading marketers & educators, and much more.

Individuals can also expect to see the biggest brands from the fintech, payments, and crypto space, all with the collective goal of developing and exploring the future of the African continent.

The event is expected to draw upwards of 2,000 attendees, 70 exhibitors, and 50 speakers, making FMAS:23 one of the best opportunities of the year to network and engage in Africa.

Stay tuned for more updates over the next few months as the in-depth agenda takes shape, or simply to join the conversation.