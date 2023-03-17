In March NordFX launched another Mega Super Lottery for its clients. The lottery will run until the end of 2023 and will offer a variety of cash prizes ranging from $250 to $5000, with a total prize pool of $100,000.

The slogan "Your 202+3 Chances to Win in 2023" was chosen for the lottery because winners will receive 202 prizes, including three super prizes of $5000 each, in addition to smaller prizes. The total prize pool of $100,000 will be divided into three parts: $40,000 will be given away in the first and second draws, and $60,000 in the third, New Year's draw.

In 2021 and 2022, NordFX clients had already won $200,000 through the lottery, and the participation terms lottery remain the same for the 2023. To become a participant, clients simply need a NordFX Pro account (or to register and open a new account), deposit at least $200, and start trading.

Clients who trade just two lots in Forex currency pairs or gold (or four lots in silver) will receive a virtual lottery ticket. There is no limit to the number of tickets each participant can receive. The more deposits and the more actively clients trade, the more lottery tickets they will have and the greater their chances of winning a prize.

The chances of winning also depend on the date of receiving the lottery ticket. Tickets awarded from March 1 to June 30 will be entered into the first draw, tickets awarded from March 1 to September 30 will be entered into the second draw, and tickets awarded from March 1 to December 31, 2023, will be entered into the third, New Year's draw. Tickets received earlier will have a chance to participate in all three draws, which increases the probability of winning.

It's worth noting that trading experience and success do not affect a client's chances of winning. The draw is conducted with a random numbers’ generator, so both professional traders and beginners have an equal chance of winning.

Each draw is conducted online and recorded, and anyone with internet access can monitor it from anywhere in the world. The correctness of ticket awards can be checked on NordFX's official website where clients can also read the detailed rules for the 2023 Lottery.

Finally, it's important to note that lottery winners receive their winnings as real money, which they can use for trading or withdraw without restrictions.