$Garbage, the world's first garbage-themed meme coin, is taking the crypto world by storm. With a unique storyline backed by a mutual distaste for the current course of modern affairs, The company hopes that $Garbage will quickly become one of the most popular and talked-about crypto projects in the world.

"Crypto gets a bad rap", said an anonymous team member for the whale-backed $Garbage project. "But let's face it - the FIAT system stonks, and our global financial system is sliding into a cesspool of dysfunction. If it's all gonna end in a stanking mess anyway, doesn't it make sense to fast forward to the end and reverse engineer our way out from the muck?" he adds.

That's where $Garbage comes in. $Garbage is a meme coin – a movement – powered by a community of people tired of the status quo. $Garbage is all about having fun and exposing the oozing rot increasingly plaguing our global financial system.

What To Expect From $Garbage

$Garbage brings people together to have fun and flip the money-making world on its head with a custom meme machine and more.

$Garbage will be hosting several community events and contests over the next couple of months, with a total grand sum of $100,000 USDT in prizes. This will include weekly $1,000 USDT giveaways, plus $10,000 competitions called “The Oscars” – an epic battle to determine the ultimate meme champion. The team hopes that Like laughter, the $Garbage token will be contagious.

With several utility features like staking, contribute2earn, buybacks, and in-game utility – $Garbage is more than just a meme coin. The $Garbage team boasts a 1.4m community on TikTok – perhaps the largest crypto meme channel ever.

$Garbage Goes Live This October

$Garbage presale will go live this October. To learn more about $Garbage and how to join the movement, interested buyers can visit the website, or on Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, and Instagram.

About $Garbage

Everything is $Garbage (https://buygarbage.io/) , so we made a token for it. $Garbage was created to share memes and spread good vibes in a world of trash. "Garbage Project" is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.