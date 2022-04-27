London-based MFP Trading’s latest algorithmic-based product allows clients to trade without paying the spread.

By leveraging high-end technology, Minerva turns hedging from a cost centre to a profit engine. MFP will be showcasing their latest tool, ideal for Retail FX and CFD brokers, at the upcoming iFX EXPO which will take place in Limassol, Cyprus, from 7-9 June 2022.

What is Minerva?

The issue of how Retail FX and CFD brokers can offload mismatched risk in their trading books without giving up all their spread (or at least a good portion of it) has long been debated within the trading industry.

MFP Trading’s new product, Minerva, acts on these concerns in a bid to deliver the easiest and most profitable strategies possible.

Hedging methods are constantly questioned. After all, seeing tight spreads means money is being left on the table. If LPs are keen to see your flow, it means they can monetize it easily.

After looking at the attrition curves of hedge trades with the MFP quant team, you can decide which flow you should be managing, like a top-tier bank market maker using Minerva passive mid spread matching, and which flow you should externalise quickly on an Agency “A Book” typical model.

From there, thanks to its powerful order management system, Minerva FX makes it possible to monetise this information by placing orders at the right level automatically instead of paying the spread. Go beyond A & B book and use Minerva to create an intermediate book.

How Does Minerva Function?

Minerva is a key cog in a well-oiled machine, with the system allowing you to enter your hedging rules into its core. It then automatically inputs orders at the mid-market into MFP Trading institutional ECN (eg,10.5 in a 10/11 market).

MFP will then display this order to its institutional customer base making sure that the order is at the top of each institutional customer aggregator, so they will deal with Minerva’s order in priority. This process maximises trade matches and, more importantly, maximises revenues generated on the trades.

In the end, Minerva’s client will trade at a better price for his hedges and MFP will share the brokerage it captured from institutional clients to Minerva’s user. Minerva’s users will then see both price improvements on their trades and will get a monthly brokerage check from MFP.

Why Choose Minerva Technology?

Minerva technology is extremely advanced, with very few technology firms offering a solution of the same calibre. Minerva was also built under the supervision of a quant who used to work in both top-tier banks and high-frequency trading firms.

As a result, the trading algos have been tested many times to ensure they’re reliable and robust.

What’s finally great about Minerva is that it’s a huge part of MFP’s ECN institutional trading infrastructure and is therefore offered for free to MFP users. As a result, this simple, one-stop setup makes it easy for Minerva users to immediately monetise the product, without breaking budget.

iFX EXPO Limassol Presence

Those interested in the MFP’s advanced Minerva product should attend the FX company’s workshop at the upcoming iFX EXPO in Limassol Cyprus this June.

Hosted by Ultimate Fintech, this is the largest financial B2B expo and is set to attract thousands of like-minded contributors and attendees including brokers looking for advanced tech products.

You can also register for a Minerva demo via the MFP Trading website for a more detailed glimpse into how this technology could streamline your processes. Don’t pay the spread, earn it and maximise revenues per client.