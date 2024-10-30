Morph, a global consumer layer for driving blockchain adoption, today announced its mainnet launch on Ethereum. The mainnet launch marks a significant milestone in building Morph’s consumer layer, serving as an expansion beyond a typical Layer 2. Morph’s consumer layer directly addresses the root causes of limited blockchain adoption, enabling ecosystem participants to exchange real assets and engage in transactions. Projects that are already building on Morph can now transition to the mainnet and continue developing their technology with this expanded scope, further driving growth of the consumer layer.

Cecilia Hsueh, CEO and Co-Founder of Morph, commented on today’s news: “Morph’s launch on mainnet marks a significant step in our mission to bring blockchain to the masses. Currently, dApps are not designed for everyday users–we are working hard on changing this. This milestone propels our vision of a decentralized, scalable, and secure infrastructure, empowering developers and users alike with the tools they need to build and engage with the next generation of consumer-centric decentralized applications.”

Morph’s consumer layer is a carefully crafted ecosystem of technologies, services, and features that combines optimistic and zero-knowledge rollups to strengthen both security and performance. To date, blockchain adoption has been slow due to regulatory, scalability, and performance issues. On the other hand, the newly-launched mainnet offers builders a blockchain experience that is scalable, secure, and user-friendly to the non-crypto native, enabling endless possibilities for consumer blockchain applications.

Morph’s mainnet launch follows its previous Holesky Testnet that featured key upgrades including an EIP-4844 Optimistic zkVM integration to lower transaction costs and a revamped bridge mechanism to finalize withdrawals in a single transaction. Aiming to improve performance and infrastructure, the testnet saw over 6 million wallet addresses, 100 million transactions, more than 200 projects deployed, and 1 million plus members joining the community.

“Our goal is to be the one-stop shop for all builders around the globe to come build on and be able to create success for the projects they’re working on,” said Azeem Khan, COO and Co-Founder of Morph. “While decentralization is important in technology, the inability of builders to navigate the resources needed to build, launch, and scale their companies is something we’re here to address. It’s time for there to be a chain by and for the builders. That is Morph.”

As part of Morph’s vision to revolutionize the blockchain industry by transitioning from a tech-centric niche to a mainstream utility, Morph’s consumer layer approach differs from that of other blockchains which focus narrowly on technical aspects without achieving widespread adoption. To address these challenges, Morph provides builders with key resources, including funding, incubation, acceleration, and go-to-market strategies to keep consumers top of mind. Initiatives such as the recently announced Centralized Exchange Coalition, an initiative composed of top centralized exchanges, empower builders to bring their projects to market, attract users, and access essential funding. Through this comprehensive support system, Morph enables builders to succeed, driving the next wave of blockchain innovation.

About Morph

Morph (https://www.morphl2.io/) is the global consumer layer, acting as the distribution hub for the resources builders need to launch and scale for the mass market. It leverages a hybrid solution of ZK and Optimistic roll-up technology and a decentralized sequencer to enable limitless possibilities within mainstream audiences, making it a user-friendly option for developers who require a chain to build these types of apps. Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, is an original investor in Morph that will continue to play a role amongst the other investors in shaping the Morph ecosystem.