Bitcoin (BTC) is grabbing attention with new whale transactions and rising ETF inflows. Recently, over $100 billion has been poured into Bitcoin by large players, known as whales. Could this mean a new price rally for BTC?

In this article, we'll break down how these inflows might change the market, whether now is a good time to buy, and what experts think about the future of Bitcoin.

Whales Put Over $100 Billion, How It Can Shape Market?

Recently, Bitcoin whales have contributed more than $100 billion. This is creating big changes in the market and making many wonder what will happen next. In the past, large transactions like these usually brought a rise in the BTC price. Whales often act when they expect future growth.

Currently, the Bitcoin price is between $61,853.65 and $63,129.69. It has been stable, but with these new inflows, that could change quickly. Experts believe this huge contribution could push BTC above its current resistance level of $69,025. If this happens, Bitcoin might even test its all-time high (ATH) of $73,737.94.

As one report mentioned, "Whale activity is often a signal for bullish trends. This new inflow could push Bitcoin to new levels." If whales keep buying, we might see the BTC price climb to $70,000.

After Whale Moves, ETF Inflows Surge to $235.2 mln

Along with the whale moves, Bitcoin ETF inflows have jumped too. In total, $235.2 million has been added. This shows that traditional players are also becoming more interested in Bitcoin. ETFs are a safer way for many people to join the crypto market without directly buying and storing Bitcoin.

This rise in ETF inflows adds more confidence to Bitcoin. Together with whale contributions, it increases the chances of a broader rally. This could push Bitcoin to higher prices in the coming weeks or months.

At the same time, we must remember that the market can be affected by things like inflation or central bank policies. If inflation keeps rising, Bitcoin might see more inflows as people look for ways to protect their funds from losing value.

Is Now the Best Time to Buy BTC?

With all this happening, many are wondering if now is the right time to buy Bitcoin. On one side, the $100 billion contribution by whales and the rise in ETF inflows are both strong signs that the price could go up. But Bitcoin is still below its resistance levels. This means the upward trend is not confirmed yet.

The current RSI (Relative Strength Index) is at 52. This tells us Bitcoin is neither overbought nor oversold. It’s in a neutral zone, which might give holders a chance to buy before a price breakout. Right now, BTC is close to its 10-day moving average of $61,914. This shows it may stay steady unless something big happens.

While the data hints at a possible rise, it's important to stay cautious. Bitcoin’s support level is $55,063. If the price drops, it could go down to this level before bouncing back. Timing the market is tough, so anyone thinking about buying should be ready for some price swings in the short term.

Conclusion

Bitcoin is seeing big changes with whale transactions and ETF inflows pointing to a possible rally. While the BTC price has been stable, these large contributions suggest we might see Bitcoin test new highs soon. However, market volatility and other factors could still affect the price.

