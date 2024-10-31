Nexo, a leading digital assets institution, today announced its major rebrand and platform redesign, marking its evolution from a crypto lending pioneer to the first comprehensive and compliant digital assets wealth platform. Unveiled on Bitcoin Whitepaper Day, this step reflects Nexo’s growth and broader strategic vision for empowering forward-thinking investors to grow, preserve, and utilize their wealth.

Following 20 months of client research across 5,000 users in 23 countries, Nexo’s revamped platform – with a new logo, website, and enhanced user interface – responds to the growing demand for sophisticated, yet flexible digital asset solutions. This evolution aligns with the needs of those who recognize the power of cryptocurrencies to create long-term value, as Nexo continues on its mission to drive the next generation of wealth.

Nexo evolves with the maturing crypto landscape

“Our 'Wealth Forward' philosophy positions us as the first major crypto company to make a strategic move to a comprehensive digital asset wealth platform. We focus on providing independent, savvy investors with smarter and more flexible ways to grow and access their wealth in the digital asset space," said Kosta Kantchev, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Nexo.

The digital asset landscape has rapidly evolved from a niche to a transformative force in the financial sector, underscored by the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs. This momentum is reflected in the growing interest in digital assets: 65% of institutional investors are ready to enter the market while 72% of retail investors view digital assets as essential for wealth-building.

Nexo has been at the forefront of this evolution. With a robust business model and diverse offerings, Nexo has earned the trust of both retail and institutional investors across more than 200 jurisdictions. Its impressive track record – over $320 billion in processed transactions, $8 billion in crypto credit issued, and $945 million in interest paid out – cements its new direction: shaping the next generation of wealth.

A new look for a new era

Nexo’s new brand and visual identity reflect its mature, focused direction, namely “Driving the next generation of wealth” – in line with the discerning nature of crypto holders.

The revamped identity integrates movement and precision, symbolizing Nexo's commitment to client prosperity and forward-thinking solutions. Central to the upward-flowing logo pattern are two key concepts: human resilience – represented by a spiral – nods to the perseverance and adaptability inherent in human DNA, and exponential growth – captured by mathematically precise diagonals – shows the boundless opportunities of digital assets.

Inspired by the modern, active lifestyle of Nexo’s clients, the new identity blends soft greys and beiges with energetic greens to capture today's opportunities. Flowing patterns and precise elements convey both flexibility and security, resonating with Nexo’s clientele which demands innovation and reliability in managing their wealth.

"Our new visual identity mirrors Nexo’s evolution into a sophisticated digital assets wealth platform," said Elitsa Taskova, CPO of Nexo. "Going forward, we are focusing on hyper-personalized, white-glove service, offering autonomy and flexibility within an intuitive product suite with the tools and expertise to help you thrive. As digital assets merge with traditional investments, Nexo stands ready to guide you, providing compliant opportunities for growth and long-term value."

Platform evolution: a suite for the forward-thinking investor

After 20 months of client research, Nexo’s survey of 5,000 users across 23 countries revealed that 67.9% of high-net-worth individuals view digital assets as long-term wealth solutions, while 69% of Bitcoin holders see it as a durable store of value. This reflects a significant shift in how sophisticated investors approach wealth, increasingly favoring digital-first tools and a seamless, omnichannel ecosystem for 24/7 access.

Nexo's 360° product suite aligns perfectly with these demands and offers:

Savings Growth : Flexible and fixed-term yield options, including Dual Investment, are accessible 24/7 across all devices.

: Flexible and fixed-term yield options, including Dual Investment, are accessible 24/7 across all devices. Advanced crypto tools: crypto-backed Credit Lines, 1,500 market pairs, crypto Futures, Target Price Swaps, and advanced analytics enable alternative growth opportunities.

crypto-backed Credit Lines, 1,500 market pairs, crypto Futures, Target Price Swaps, and advanced analytics enable alternative growth opportunities. Global Access: liquidity and seamless spending options, ensuring access to funds via the Nexo Card.

In addition, the Nexo platform empowers its clientele with tiered loyalty rewards and bespoke services for high-net-worth clients with 24/7 client care teams.

Looking ahead, Nexo is evolving its suite of digital asset wealth tools with a strong focus on compliance and security systems built for long-term stability. The company continues to pursue strategic partnerships and international expansion, solidifying its position as the world’s leading digital assets wealth platform.

About Nexo

Nexo (https://nexo.com/) is a premier digital assets wealth platform empowering clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to drive the next generation of wealth by prioritizing customer prosperity and delivering tailored solutions for building long-term value, supported by 24/7 client care.

Since 2018, Nexo has been delivering unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients across more than 200 jurisdictions. Our all-in-one platform combines cutting-edge technology with a client-centric approach, offering high yields on flexible and fixed-term savings, crypto-backed loans, advanced trading tools, and liquidity solutions through the first debit/credit crypto card. Backed by deep industry expertise, a sustainable business model, robust infrastructure, security, and global licensing, Nexo champions innovation and long-lasting prosperity.