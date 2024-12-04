In the ever-evolving world of proprietary trading, Noctorial has positioned itself as a leader in Spain and is rapidly gaining attention across Europe and Latin America. Founded in 2022, Noctorial has become a beacon for traders looking to thrive without risking their own capital, thanks to its 2 Phase Funding Program, commitment to transparency and integrity and withdrawal guarantee to traders in all cases.

A leader in proprietary trading

Noctorial has quickly surpassed 25,000 unique users and has over €30.7 million in funded capital, cementing its status as a leader in the proprietary trading sector in Spain. What sets Noctorial apart is its ability to democratize access to professional trading by providing talented traders with the capital and tools they need to succeed.

Although Noctorial has become a leader in the Spanish market, more and more traders are joining this global community of traders from the rest of Europe, and is beginning to generate growing interest in Latin America as well. Its platform is fully available in both English and Spanish.

Traders can obtain a funded account in less than a day and start generating profits in as little as 10 days. After passing the funding programme, they gain access to funded accounts ranging from EUR 10,000 to EUR 250,000, depending on the account they have chosen.

Noctorial facilitates trading across more than 2,000 assets, including Forex, indices, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and futures, providing a broad range of opportunities for its traders.

Democratizing trading through trust and transparency

With an outstanding 4.4 out of 5 rating on TrustPilot, Noctorial stands out for its transparency and clear operational rules. It has a remarkable track record of fulfilling 100% of withdrawal requests from traders in a average time of less of 8 hours, ensuring a secure and reliable environment. There are no exceptions or small print: traders with profitable strategies and who comply with the rules always get their money.

As Jonathan Menéndez, Chief Product Officer of Noctorial, emphasizes, "Our goal is to democratize access to professional trading, providing the tools, capital, and support necessary for talented traders to thrive without risking their own savings."

Noctorial offers a transparent and clear funding model where traders can receive up to 80% of the profits from their trades. The firm's Plan Scale further enhances opportunities for successful traders, increasing their account capital by 25% every four months and allowing them to earn up to 90% of the profits. This model incentivizes continuous improvement and maximizes earning potential.

A more human global trading community

In the age of digitalization and technology, traders can trade from anywhere in the world. However, The Noctorial team is convinced that it is necessary to bring a more human touch to trading. “We like to be directly in contact with traders to help them in the proper management of capital and also to make trading plans in accordance with an effective strategy. Our main goal is to make traders profitable for a long time” explains Jonathan Menéndez, who dedicates part of his time to creating this community. “Understanding their concerns and doubts, supporting them and sharing our experiences helps us to create a more human trading community”.

Committed to formation and risk management

In a market characterized by volatility, Noctorial emphasizes the importance of education and risk management. The firm partners with trading academies to ensure traders are well-prepared, recommending a year of training before accessing funded accounts. "The right formation and risk management tools are crucial," says Menéndez. As previously said, Noctorial's approach includes personal engagement with traders to guide them in capital management and effective trading strategies.

Don't wait any longer: start your career as a trader with Noctorial

Noctorial's dedication to transparency, innovative funding programs, and commitment to trader education and support have set a new standard in the proprietary trading industry. As it continues to expand its reach beyond Spain, Noctorial is poised to become a major player in the global trading landscape, offering unparalleled opportunities for traders to succeed and grow.

