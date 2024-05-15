The road to winning this year’s most prestigious titles is officially underway as nominations are now open for the upcoming UF AWARDS Global 2024. As the standard for excellence in the financial services and fintech space, these awards have established themselves as the highest accolades available. With the industry’s top companies all vying for these exclusive awards, the competition this year will be higher than ever.

The UF AWARDS Global 2024 acknowledge both leading B2C and B2B brands for several different attributes. This includes the most noteworthy accomplishments, substantive contributions within the online trading and fintech sphere, and best overall performance.

It goes without saying that these trophies constitute the gold standard of awards in the industry. Winning these awards signals to traders and businesses that your company is the most reputable for both trading and business. Simply put, these titles have no equal!

All prospective voters are encouraged to sign up today and submit their nomination for these coveted awards. Securing this year’s titles starts with you!

Recognising the Best Brands from Around the World

All nominees are approved based on strict criteria that assess service quality, the overall scope of a product offering, and industry accomplishments. Participants will be eligible to nominate any brand of their choosing until May 30. Immediately following this period will be the voting round, which will take place exclusively on June 3-12.

The final awards ceremony will take place after the completion of the voting round, where the winners can receive their trophies. Further details surrounding this ceremony will be announced shortly so stay tuned.

Why UF AWARDS Global 2024 Have No Equal

Securing a UF Award bestows a wide range of advantages for all winners. These awards represent the perfect opportunity to improve your brand’s recognition and visibility to the audiences that matter most.

There is no better way to validate and acknowledge your brand’s accomplishments than showing off these titles. Previous winners have helped strengthen their brand reputation and credibility in the industry as the most sure-fire way to differentiate themselves from competitors.

Prospective nominees can explore the available categories on the official UF AWARDS Global 2024 website and nominate the most deserving brands, including their own. Some of the most sought-after titles this year include the following:

BEST GLOBAL BROKER – GLOBAL

BEST TRADING CONDITIONS - GLOBAL

MOST TRUSTED BROKER - GLOBAL

BEST IB/AFFILIATE PROGRAMME - GLOBAL

BEST TRADING PLATFORM - GLOBAL

BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - GLOBAL

BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER - GLOBAL

BEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER - GLOBAL

Nominating for this year’s awards is easier than ever for all participants - simply register on the UF AWARDS Global 2024 website and start by filling in the nomination form. As a reminder, only registered users can take part. Public voting will follow at the conclusion of the nominations round with only subscribed users eligible to cast their vote during this stage.

Nominate your brand today for a chance to win the highest honours this June!