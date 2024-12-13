Nullpoint Technologies, a renowned provider of premium CRM and IB management solutions for brokers, has announced an exciting new integration with Brokeree Solutions' flagship offerings, Social Trading and PAMM. These cutting-edge investment systems are designed to help multi-asset brokers increase trading volumes and attract diverse audiences.

Through this collaboration, Nullpoint clients gain streamlined access to advanced signal sharing and money management technologies, enabling them to stay ahead in the competitive brokerage market.

Nullpoint Technologies has long been at the forefront of innovation, offering a suite of solutions that include Forex CRM, IB Management, and MT4/MT5 Hosting and Administration. By integrating with Brokeree's Social Trading and PAMM systems, Nullpoint now empowers its clients to deliver enhanced services to professional traders and investors.

"Our collaboration with Brokeree has been nothing short of exceptional. Their seamless integration with the Nullpoint CRM and Client Area Ecosystem has enabled us to provide enhanced solutions for brokerages, benefiting both money managers and investors. Their PAMM integration works flawlessly with our IB Management System, supporting advanced rebate schemes and commission structures. We highly recommend working with Brokeree for their expertise, reliability, and innovative approach, which make them a trusted partner in delivering cutting-edge solutions to the brokerage industry," according to Nullpoint's press release.

Brokeree's Social Trading and PAMM solutions are designed to provide flexibility and scalability for brokerages of all sizes. These cross-server systems allow traders to share signals and strategies without the constraints of technological barriers. Additionally, paired with Nullpoint's IB Management System, brokers can implement dynamic commission structures and multiple rebate schemes, further enhancing profitability for IBs and brokers.

"The integration of our Social Trading and PAMM systems with Nullpoint is now available.This advancement enables brokers using the CRM system to benefit seamlessly from the combined strengths of both advanced technologies. It is designed to align with our clients' interests and meets the market trend towards integrated technologies and turnkey solutions," stated Jesse Waiganjo, Senior Business Development Manager at Brokeree Solutions.

Key Features of the Integrated Systems

Social Trading: Brokeree's platform facilitates a fully customizable copy trading experience. Traders can access various copying modes, including equity-based and proportional copying, while brokers benefit from flexible business models and risk management tools.

PAMM: Brokeree's PAMM solution enables brokers to introduce shared investment accounts, bringing investors and money managers together in a single ecosystem. With robust features like Stop-Loss levels and automatic withdrawal confirmations, brokers can offer secure and seamless investment experiences.

Ratings Module: To complement these solutions, the Ratings Module provides brokers with a powerful tool to showcase trader performance through interactive dashboards, helping convert website visitors into clients and organize trader contests.

This integration underscores the shared vision of Nullpoint and Brokeree to equip brokers with the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape. The partnership aims to drive efficiency, attract new audiences, and enhance trading experiences for all stakeholders by offering seamless, cross-server investment systems.

About Nullpoint Technologies

Nullpoint Technologies, founded in 2017 with offices in Cyprus and Barcelona, delivers advanced SaaS solutions for Forex brokerages, including Forex CRM, IB Management, as well as MT4/MT5 Hosting and Administration. With a strong track record, years of industry experience, and a team of seasoned professionals, the company helps brokerages optimize operations and drive sustainable growth. Their in-house trained support team ensures consistent service and builds long-term, successful relationships with brokerages, delivering innovative solutions that exceed expectations.

About Brokeree Solutions

Brokeree Solutions is an international provider of technological solutions for multi-asset brokers worldwide. With 10 years of industry expertise, the company specializes in turnkey solutions development, trading platform servicing, and consultation for retail brokers using MetaTrader 4 and 5. Brokeree Solutions' extensive product portfolio includes flagship systems like Social Trading, PAMM, Prop Pulse, and Liquidity Bridge, offering comprehensive technologies that address almost any broker’s needs.