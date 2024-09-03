· Kuady expands its digital wallet services to Argentina, offering secure and efficient digital payment solutions

Open Payment Technologies Ltd, a payments service processor, has today announced the expansion of its digital wallet services, Kuady, into Argentina. It brings an advanced, user-friendly experience that ensures secure and efficient money management through an e-wallet app.

Following successful launch in Peru and Chile, Kuady's expansion into Argentina will provide global organisations with further access to the Latin American market. Kuady will support these organisations by providing seamless cross-border transactions. Further Latin American countries will be added monthly, with expansion into Africa and Europe to follow.

Operating under an Electronic Money Transmission Services license granted by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority, Kuady serves as a payment service processor for merchants and offers a e-wallet app for customers. Key features include robust chargeback protection, various deposit options such as cards, online bank transfers, and cash, and instant payouts for customers—addressing the needs of individuals who face challenges in accessing their funds.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO at Kuady said: “At Kuady, we’re dedicated to driving global financial inclusion and innovation. Our expansion into Argentina marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide secure and efficient digital payment solutions worldwide. By continuously enhancing and improving our digital wallet, we’re helping to empower individuals and businesses, facilitating growth and economic stability.”

About Kuady

Kuady is the registered business name of Open Payment Technologies Ltd a company incorporated in the Isle of Man under company number 136352C with its registered office at Second Floor, The Old Court House, Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1LD. Open Payment Technologies Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority to carry on Electronic Money Transmission Services and is managed on a day to day basis by Mario Ricciardi – Managing Director who is located in the Isle of Man.

Launched in July 2024, Kuady is a digital wallet app that aims to revolutionize financial management for merchants and users worldwide. With a focus on innovation, user-friendliness, and financial inclusion, Kuady provides diverse payment methods and a range of benefits for merchants and users alike.

To learn more about Kuady, visit https://www.kuady.com